15 of the Best Songs Featured on ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone packed a ton of family drama, political intrigue, violence, and betrayal into nearly every episode. It also had an immeasurable impact on culture at large with many deciding that Western fashion was cool after watching a couple seasons of the show. More than anything, though, the hit series had a killer soundtrack. Every season of Yellowstone featured songs from an eclectic group of country, Americana, and rock artists.

Fans will have to wait until November for the second half of season five to drop. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at some of the best songs featured in the first four and half seasons of Yellowstone.

Best Songs Featured in Season 1 of Yellowstone

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton – Season 1 Episode 1 “Daybreak”

The first episode of Yellowstone featured songs from Chris Stapleton, A Perfect Circle, Whiskey Myers, and more. Stapleton’s killer cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” let fans know that the show’s soundtrack was going to be great whether or not they enjoyed the series premiere.

“Stone” by Whiskey Myers – Season 1 Episode 4 “The Long Black Train”

Whiskey Myers has several songs featured in Yellowstone. They appear a total of nine times in the first four and a half seasons of the show. However, they appeared onscreen, as the band playing in the bar in the first season’s fourth episode. After appearing on the show, their career soared to new heights. They wouldn’t be the only act to get a massive bump from having songs featured on the show.

“Wolves” by Ryan Bingham – Season 1 Episode 7 “A Monster Is Among Us”

A list of songs featured on Yellowstone wouldn’t be complete without Ryan Bingham. He stars as Walker in the series and his songs appear a whopping 17 times in the series’ soundtrack. Four of those tracks appear in season 1, but none are as good as “Wolves.”

Best Songs Featured in Season 2 of Yellowstone

“Long Hot Summer Day” by Turnpike Troubadours – Season 2 Episode 1 “A Thundering”

Turnpike Troubadours featured this amazing cover of the John Hartford classic on their 2010 album Diamonds & Gasoline. It fits perfectly in this episode of Yellowstone and introduced the band—which was still on hiatus at the time—to a much wider audience.

“Nose on the Grindstone” by Tyler Childers – Season 2 Episode 5 “Touching Your Enemy”

This is one of those songs that many of Tyler Childers’ fans wish he would put on an album. However, the OurVinyl Sessions recording made perfect sense for Yellowstone. It’s gritty and allows the emotion in Childers’ voice to shine through.

“Pearl Snaps” by Jason Boland and the Stragglers – Season 2 Episode 6 “Blood the Boy”

Jason Boland and the Stragglers have been making rock-solid Red Dirt country for decades. “Pearl Snaps” is one of the band’s signature songs and was the perfect introduction to Yellowstone fans everywhere.

Best Songs Featured in Season 3 of Yellowstone

“Caroline” by Colter Wall and Belle Plaine – Season 3 Episode 1 “You’re the Indian Now”

Colter Wall is a real-deal cowboy who spends his time on the plains working cattle. So, it’s no surprise to hear his songs featured on Yellowstone. The only real surprise is that the show has only used four of his songs so far. “Caroline” was his first contribution to the series.

“Condemned” by Zach Bryan – Season 3 Episode 2 “Freight Trains and Monsters”

The Yellowstone team went to great lengths to feature Zach Bryan’s songs on the show. They flew him to Nashville and booked a studio session with legendary producer Dave Cobb to re-record “Condemned” and “Hell or High Water.” He released those tracks as the Studio A Recordings in February 2021. He is another artist who saw heightened success after having a song appear on the series.

“Where Do You Want It” by Whitey Morgan and the 78s – Season 3 Episode 3 “An Acceptable Surrender”

Whitey Morgan and the 78s appear on the Yellowstone soundtrack several times. However, this is, without a doubt, the best of them. “Where Do You Want It” is the true story of the day that Outlaw Country legend Billy Joe Shaver shot a man in a bar outside of Waco, Texas and got away with it.

Best Songs Featured in Season 4 of Yellowstone

“Caravan of Fools” by John Prine – Season 4 Episode 3 “All I See Is You”

The Yellowstone team has featured a whole stack of great songs. However, they really showed the quality of their taste in music when they added a John Prine track to the mix. This was the perfect way to end the episode.

“Hands on the Wheel” by Willie Nelson – Season 4 Episode 4 “Winning or Learning”

Many of the acts featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack were either independent or under the radar. However, they added a few legends to the list as well. Willie Nelson is definitely the biggest name to be added to the list of artists featured on the series.

“All Over the Road” by Blackberry Smoke – Season 4 Episode 5 “Under a Blanket of Red”

Southern rock stalwarts Blackberry Smoke fit into the Yellowstone soundtrack like a missing puzzle piece. They appear on the soundtrack a total of 11 times. However, this cut from their 2021 album You Hear Georgia is a highlight.

Best Songs Featured in Season 5 of Yellowstone

“Smell Like Smoke” by Lainey Wilson – Season 5 Episode 3 “Tall Drink of Water”

Lainey Wilson has had nine songs featured on Yellowstone, starting with the first episode. She made her first appearance as Abby, a country singer, during the season five premiere. It just so happened that her best contribution to the show’s soundtrack came just two episodes later.

“Willie Nelson’s Wall” by Vincent Neil Emerson – Season 5 Episode 3 “Tall Drink of Water”

Vincent Neil Emerson is a criminally underrated country singer/songwriter. Most of his songs are deep, introspective, and dead serious. This tune, though, shows a different side of him. It’s fun, upbeat, and a little funny. More than that, it’s a great addition to the soundtrack.

“Fast as You” by Dwight Yoakam – Season 5 Episode 8 “A Knife and No Coin”

Dwight Yoakam is another one of the bigger names to have a song featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack. “Fast as You” is a honky tonk classic and a great introduction to Yoakam’s sound for those who heard him for the first time on the show.

