Lainey Wilson’s New Song “Country’s Cool Again” Is an Ode to Her Small Town Roots

The wait is finally over. Lainey Wilson released the first new song from her yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album. “Country’s Cool Again” is a love letter not just to country music but to the lifestyle it soundtracks. At the same time, its lyrics reveal Wilson’s experiences after moving from her small Louisiana town to Nashville more than a decade ago. Listen to the new track below.

Wilson hasn’t released any new music since Bell Bottom Country in 2022 and she has been teasing the new track for weeks. As a result, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the CMA Entertainer of the Year had in store for them. “Country’s Cool Again” is proof that good things come to those who wait.

Sonically, the new track is a blend of all the things that make roots music great. It combines elements of Southern rock, blues, country, and Wilson’s signature flare to create something unique while checking all of the boxes for her fans.

Lainey Wilson Celebrates the Country Music Boom

Country music has long been a popular genre in the United States. However, it has seen a rise in popularity in recent years. Shows like Yellowstone and the all-encompassing success of a handful of powerful mainstream artists have helped to introduce the genre to an ever-growing listener base. In short, country is in fact cool again.

“This track is an ode to my upbringing and the story of my journey in this industry,” Wilson said in a statement. She added that the song details where she has been and where she finds herself today. “I’m feeling all the love from country music fans, and I can’t wait to hear everyone singing this song back to me while we’re out on the road,” she continued.

Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce who also worked on Bell Bottom Country produced the track. Wilson co-wrote it with her band leader Aslan Freeman and her frequent Heart Wranglers collaborators Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson.

“Country’s Cool Again” is more than a song, it’s a statement from one of the genre’s current flagbearers. It is also the name of the tour that Wilson will embark on next month with dates in Australia. The tour comes to the United States in May.

