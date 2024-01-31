Celine Dion Announces New Documentary Surrounding Her Battle With Rare Neurological Disorder & Her Quest to Perform Again 

Regarded as one of the greatest singers in the music industry, Celine Dion has shared her talents on and off stage since the 1980s. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the icon sold over 200 million albums worldwide. She also won 5 Grammy Awards out of 16 nominations. She is also the mesmerizing voice behind “My Heart Will Go On”, which showcased in the 1997 classic Titanic. While a legend in music, the singer recently announced a new documentary not only surrounding her music but her struggles with stiff person syndrome.

Titled, I Am: Celine Dion, the documentary, which is helmed by director Irene Taylor, will focus on Dion as she learns to cope with the incurable disease. First revealing her diagnosis back in 2022, the singer eventually canceled her Courage World Tour due to her ongoing health problems. At the time, Dion explained to her fans in a statement, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

Celine Dion Eager To Get Back To The Stage

Speaking on the last couple of years and the hardships she faced, Dion said, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

Not wanting the disease to control her musical career, Dion also discussed how much she missed the stage and performing. She added, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

While Amazon purchased I Am: Celine Dion for distribution, there has yet to be a release date announced.

