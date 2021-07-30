20 Must-See Tours in 2021

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the music industry in 2020 and part of 2021, the world began to open up for music lovers. As we got further into 2021, more and more artists began announcing the rescheduling of tour dates and launching into new tours.
With a plethora of choices available for our entertainment, American Songwriter chose 20 of the biggest tours that are must-see shows as you emerge from lockdown. From Rolling Stones and The Eagles to Luke Combs and Luke Bryan, there is no shortage of music in the upcoming months. So grab your friends, put on your best blue jeans and get ready to rock out at one of these 20 must-see tours coming this fall.
Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour
The Rolling Stones are getting back on the road to relaunch their U.S. No Filter tour, which initially kicked off in 2017, and continued on through 2019 before it was postponed by the pandemic.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again,” said Mick Jagger, post-lockdown at last. “And want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”
In addition to the regular No Filter tour dates, the band is also scheduled to play the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival—marking the first time the band has ever played the fest—on Oct. 13 and added on additional dates in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 and Las Vegas on Nov. 6.
September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
The Eagles, Hotel California Tour
The Eagles’ tour began in February 2020, and the band played throughout the month until COVID-19 halted the original run, pushing until September and October, then further due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic conditions. Surviving Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, joined by Deacon Frey, son of the late, great Glenn Frey, and their long-time friend Vince Gill are gearing up for a 2021 run.
The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year. The show features a full-album performance of the supergroup’s 1976 classic, with the Eagles playing alongside an orchestra and a choir, as well as a second set of the band’s greatest hits.
August 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 31 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
September 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
September 16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
October 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
October 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour
Already locked into headlining slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock this summer and fall, the Foo Fighters have revealed the first dates of their 26th Anniversary Tour, which will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 28 with Radkey in the supporting slot. The new dates are the first for the band, following their canceled Van Tour in 2020, which also coincided with the Foo Fighters’ 25th Anniversary.
July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI
August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO
August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS
August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK
August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
Maroon 5
With the pandemic slowly moving behind us, Maroon 5 is ready to hit the stage. The band will be returning to the road for a full-scale national headlining tour, starting on August 10 in Auburn, Washington. The 31-date trek will make stops in Salt Lake City, Dallas, Chicago and Boston before wrapping on October 8 in Concord, California. Joining the band on the road is rapper and singer blackbear.
Aug 10 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Aug 12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 16 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 19 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 21 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug 23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 25 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Aug 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Aug 30 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sept 1 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater|
Sept 2 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage
Sept 4 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Sept 5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sept 7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sept 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept 12 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sept 13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept 15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 23 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept 28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Oct 1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct 2 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
Oct 5 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 8 Concord, CA Concord Pavillion
Guns N’ Roses, Nightrain Tour
After rescheduling 2020 dates and adding fourteen additional new shows at stadiums & arenas across the U.S, Guns N’ Roses are bringing the heat this summer and fall. The tour kicks off on July 31 in Hershey, Pennsylvania with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2nd & 3rd. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut with the band.
July 31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 3 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug 5 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Aug 8 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Aug 11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome
Aug 13 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium
Aug 16 – Denver, CO – Dicks Sporting Good Park
Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
Aug 22 – Portland, OR – MODA Center
Aug 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena
Sept 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept 4 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Music Festival
Sept 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
Sept 11-12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept 16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sept 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Sumerfest
Sept 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sept 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sept 26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Sept 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Oct 2-3 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Oct 7 – Guadalajara, MX – Estadio Akron
Oct 9 – Merida, MX – Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia
Oct 12 – Monterrey, MX – Estadio de Beisbol
Brooks & Dunn, Reboot Tour
Initially set for a run in 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks & Dunn are getting the band back together for their 2021 Reboot Tour. The 18-date trek kicks off on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis, making stops in Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, and Dallas before wrapping in Orange Beach, Alabama on Oct. 9.
September 2, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
September 3, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 4, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^
September 9, 2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
September 10, 2021 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^
September 11, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^
September 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion^
September 17, 2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^
September 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
September 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 24, 2021 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 30, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
October 1, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 2, 2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
October 7, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*
Friday, October 8, 2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Alice Cooper with Special Guest Ace Frehley
After cancelling the spring North American leg of his Ol Black Eyes is Back shows in early 2020, Alice Cooper is returning with a headlining tour, kicking off Sept. 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and running through Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Joining Cooper on the tour is co-founding member, and original guitarist of Kiss, Ace Frehley.
9/17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)
9/18 — Gilford, NH — Bank of NH Pavilion
9/19 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
9/21 — Boston, MA — Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
9/22 — Farmingville, NY — Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill
9/24 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
9/25 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre
9/27 — Youngstown, OH — Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
9/28 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center
9/29 — Indianapolis, IN — Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
10/1 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion
10/2 — St Louis, MO — Saint Louis Music Park
10/3 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheatre
10/5 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena
10/6 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater
10/7 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/9 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
10/10 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/11 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/13 — Montgomery, AL — Montgomery Performing Arts Center
10/14 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
10/18 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre
10/19 — Austin, TX — HEB Center
10/20 — Ft. Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium
10/22 — Tupelo, MS — Bancorp South Arena
10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)
Twenty One Pilots, Takeover Tour
“We’re playing shows again,” Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dunn said when announcing the band’s 2021 Takeover Tour. The 22-date trek will kick off on September 21 in Denver, Colorado with Twenty One Pilots performing multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Columbus, before wrapping with a four-night stint in Atlanta. The tour dates follow the recent release of the band’s acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy,
Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Luke Combs
With eleven consecutive No.1 hits under his belt—the most recent, “Forever After All,” coming in June 2021—Luke Combs is back at work rescheduling his remaining 2020 tour dates. With festival dates in the mix the What You See Is What You Get Tour kicks off in September in Boone, North Carolina, and wraps on December 3 in Boston.
Combs is currently working on his third album.
September 4—Boone, NC—Kidd Brewer Stadium
September 10—Raleigh, NC—PNC Arena
September 11—Raleigh, NC—PNC Arena
September 17—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center
September 18—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 21—Billings, MT—First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
September 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 25—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena
September 28—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena
October 1—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center
October 2—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena
October 15—Las Cruces, NM—Pan American Center
October 16—Florence, AZ—Country Thunder Arizona
October 20—Colorado Springs, CO—Broadmoor World Arena
October 22—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center
October 23—Houston, TX—Toyota Center
October 28—Orlando, FL—Amway Center
October 29—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
October 30—Fort Lauderdale, FL—BB&T Center
November 4—Chicago, IL—United Center
November 5—Chicago, IL—United Center
November 6—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center
November 16—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center
November 18—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center
November 19—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center
November 20—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum
November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden
December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden
Lindsey Buckingham
Lindsey Buckingham is returning to the stage with a 30-city 2021 U.S. tour, marking his first in-person shows following a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019.
The tour will kick off on September 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, making stops at The Town Hall in NYC, The Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA, the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX, the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita, TX, and more.
9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI
9/3/2021 Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center – New Buffalo, MI
9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA
9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY
9/9/2021 The Academy of Music – Northampton, MA
9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater – Medford, MA
9/12/2021 The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH
9/14/2021 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC
9/16/2021 The Town Hall – New York, NY
9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort – Atlantic City, NJ
9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA
9/21/2021 Knight Theatre – Charlotte, NC
9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA
9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN
9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL
9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse – Fort Lauderdale, FL
12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA
12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajon, CA
12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ
12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts – Austin, TX
12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX
12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX
12/13/2021 Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL
12/15/2021 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
12/17/2021 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK
12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS
12/20/2021 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
311, Live From The Ride Tour
With the world slowly opening up again, the legendary quintet, 311, has announced a forthcoming 36-date tour, launching in August with a show in Camden, New Jersey. The tour, called Live from the Ride, will criss-cross the country throughout the fall.
Sat, Aug 21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Sun, Aug 22 -Farmingville, NY – Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Tue, Aug 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thur, Aug 26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
Sat, Aug 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Sun, Aug 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, Sept 1 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion
Thur, Sept 2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat, Sept 4 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 5 – Charlotte, NC – Hops & Hogs Festival *
Tue, Sept 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed, Sept 8 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Fri, Sept 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat, Sept 11 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest ^
Sun, Sept 12 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
Wed, Sept 15 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Thur, Sept 16 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sat, Sept 18 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun, Sept 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Tues, Sept 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed, Sept 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Fri, Sept 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, Sept 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue, Sept 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Wed, Sept 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thur, Sept 30 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC
Sat, Oct 2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sun, Oct 3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue, Oct 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Thur, Oct 7 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Fri, Oct 8 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Sun, Oct 10 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park
Wed, Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri, Oct 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat, Oct 16 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun, Oct 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
* Iration and Iya Terra not appearing
^ Iya Terra not appearing
Thomas Rhett, The Center Point Road Tour
Thomas Rhett is getting road-ready for his upcoming The Center Point Road Tour. “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band, and crew,” TR shared. Set to kickoff mid-summer on August 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama, the 23 date trek will make stops in Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, Chicago, Boston, St. Louis, and Charlotte, wrapping on October 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Joining TR on the road will be opening acts Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, Rhett Akins, and Connor Smith on select dates.
8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^
8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^
8/20/2021- Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
8/21/2021- Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
8/22/2021 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
8/28/2021- Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
9/4/2021- Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*+
9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* +
9/18/2021- Boston, MA – Xfinity Center+
9/23/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
9/25/2021- Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*
10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10/3/2021- Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/7/2021 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*
10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
* Indicates rescheduled tour date
^ Indicates Openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett
+ Indicates Openers Cole Swindell and Conner Smit
Judas Priest, Heavy Metal Years 50th Anniversary Tour
Judas Priest has rescheduled their Heavy Metal Years 50th Anniversary Tour in North America for the fall of 2021. The golden anniversary tour, featuring Sabaton in the supporting slot, will kick off on Sept. 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and conclude on Nov. 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.
September 8 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena*
September 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+
September 11 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds^#
September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*
September 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*
September 17 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre^
September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*
September 20 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre*
September 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre^
September 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*
September 25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
September 26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival^#
September 29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom^
September 30 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center*
October 2 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of The Winds Arena*
October 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*
October 5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^
October 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater^
October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
October 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
October 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum^
October 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park^
October 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre^
October 19 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena*
October 21 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium*
October 22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
October 24 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum*
October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*
October 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*
October 28 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater^
October 31 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell*
November 2 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre*
November 4 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell*
November 5 – Hamilton, ONT @ First Ontario Centre*
* new show
^ not a Live Nation event
# festival date
+ Sabaton will not support on this date
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab for Cutie is taking their live show to Amphitheaters for a run in late Summer. The 7-date trek kicks off on September 4 in Missoula, Montana, making stops in Bend, Oregon, Spokane, Washington, and Vail, Colorado, before wrapping on September 13 in Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Joining the band will be Perfume Genius and Deep Sea Diver on select dates.
Sept 4 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^
Sept 6 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater ^
Sept 7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^
Sept 8 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront ^
Sept 9 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sept 11 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^
Sept 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
^ with support from Deep Sea Diver
* with support from Perfume Genius
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket is throwing their hat in the tour ring with their 2021 Fall tour—their first in five years. The 23-date trek, kicks off on August 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, making stops in Philadelphia, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, and Spokane, before wrapping with three nights in Chicago at the Auditorium Theater. Joining the guys on the road will be special guests Flock Of Dimes, Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine on select dates.
AUGUST
27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”
28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival
SEPTEMBER
3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^
4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavillion ^
10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^
11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^
23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *
24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *
28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *
29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *
OCTOBER
1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *
2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *
3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *
29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #
30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween
31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #
NOVEMBER
2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #
4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #
5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #
6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #
^ And Brittany Howard
* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications
# Special Guest Bedouine
“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes
Harry Styles, Love on Tour
Harry Styles is finally hitting the road again. Initially planned to begin much sooner, his Love on Tour is now expected to kick off with a show in Las Vegas on September 4, featuring opener Jenny Lewis, who is booked for most of the tour run.
For the time being, the upcoming tour will only span state-side with the hope of hopping across the pond to the UK and the rest of the world happening sooner than later.
September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 9 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW
October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
November 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
November 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Pitbull, I Feel Good Tour
For his first tour in almost two years, Pitbull is back at it, crisscrossing the U.S. on his I Feel Good Tour, featuring special guest Iggy Azalea.
The 32-date trek kicks off on August 20 in Clarkston, Michigan, making stops in Columbia, Wantagh, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, and Tampa, before wrapping on October 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Per the press release, Pitbull will be jamming with a “set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises.”
Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*
Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*
Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick
Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Iggy Azalea Not Performing On This Date
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton is keeping it brief with his 8-city trek across the U.S. Kicking off on September 13 in Forth Worth, Texas, the tour will run through Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Duluth, and Tampa, before wrapping in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sept. 26.
According to the announcement, “Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest.”
These 8 shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021.
September 13: Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena
September 15: Austin, TX / Frank Erwin Center
September 17: Houston, TX / Toyota Center
September 18: New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center
September 21: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
September 23: Atlanta, GA / South Gas Arena
September 25: Tampa, FL / Amalie Arena
September 26: Hollywood, FL / Seminole Hard Rock
KISS, End of the Road Tour
After the COVID-19 pandemic cut their End of the Road Tour short—it was supposed to end in 2020—Kiss is ready to resume the last leg of the farewell tour.
“Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights, and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest, and hottest show ever,” said the band in a statement.
The final leg kicks off on Aug. 19 in Mansfield, MA, making stops in Atlantic City, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Fort Worth, before wrapping in Tampa on October 9.
August 18, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
August 19, 2021 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 21, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
August 22, 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
August 25, 2021 Toledo, OH Huntington Center*
August 26, 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 28, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 29, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 1, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 2, 2021 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center
September 5, 2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
September 4, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 9, 2021 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre*
September 10, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*
September 12, 2021 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre*
September 17, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 18, 2021 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
September 21, 2021 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
September 22, 2021 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September 23, 2021 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*^
September 25, 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 26, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 28, 2021 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena*^
September 29, 2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
October 1, 2021 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
October 2, 2021 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
October 5, 2021 Biloxi, MI Mississippi Coast Coliseum
October 6, 2021 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome
October 8, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre*
October 9, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Luke Bryan, Proud to Be Right Here Tour
Already underway (kicking off on July 8), Luke Bryan launched his Proud To Be Right Here Tour.
July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf
Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater
Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Dylan Scott on all dates
Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14
Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19
DJ Rock on all dates