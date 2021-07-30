20 Must-See Tours in 2021

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the music industry in 2020 and part of 2021, the world began to open up for music lovers. As we got further into 2021, more and more artists began announcing the rescheduling of tour dates and launching into new tours.

With a plethora of choices available for our entertainment, American Songwriter chose 20 of the biggest tours that are must-see shows as you emerge from lockdown. From Rolling Stones and The Eagles to Luke Combs and Luke Bryan, there is no shortage of music in the upcoming months. So grab your friends, put on your best blue jeans and get ready to rock out at one of these 20 must-see tours coming this fall.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger (l) and Keith Richards (Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones are getting back on the road to relaunch their U.S. No Filter tour, which initially kicked off in 2017, and continued on through 2019 before it was postponed by the pandemic.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again,” said Mick Jagger, post-lockdown at last. “And want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”

In addition to the regular No Filter tour dates, the band is also scheduled to play the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival—marking the first time the band has ever played the fest—on Oct. 13 and added on additional dates in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 and Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

The Eagles, Hotel California Tour

The Eagles’ tour began in February 2020, and the band played throughout the month until COVID-19 halted the original run, pushing until September and October, then further due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic conditions. Surviving Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, joined by Deacon Frey, son of the late, great Glenn Frey, and their long-time friend Vince Gill are gearing up for a 2021 run.

The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year. The show features a full-album performance of the supergroup’s 1976 classic, with the Eagles playing alongside an orchestra and a choir, as well as a second set of the band’s greatest hits.

August 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 31 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour

Already locked into headlining slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock this summer and fall, the Foo Fighters have revealed the first dates of their 26th Anniversary Tour, which will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 28 with Radkey in the supporting slot. The new dates are the first for the band, following their canceled Van Tour in 2020, which also coincided with the Foo Fighters’ 25th Anniversary.

July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK

August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

Maroon 5

With the pandemic slowly moving behind us, Maroon 5 is ready to hit the stage. The band will be returning to the road for a full-scale national headlining tour, starting on August 10 in Auburn, Washington. The 31-date trek will make stops in Salt Lake City, Dallas, Chicago and Boston before wrapping on October 8 in Concord, California. Joining the band on the road is rapper and singer blackbear.

Aug 10 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Aug 12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 16 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 19 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 21 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 25 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Aug 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Aug 30 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sept 1 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater|

Sept 2 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

Sept 4 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sept 5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sept 7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept 12 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sept 13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept 15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 23 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept 28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Oct 1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 2 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Oct 5 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 8 Concord, CA Concord Pavillion

Guns N’ Roses, Nightrain Tour

After rescheduling 2020 dates and adding fourteen additional new shows at stadiums & arenas across the U.S, Guns N’ Roses are bringing the heat this summer and fall. The tour kicks off on July 31 in Hershey, Pennsylvania with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2nd & 3rd. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut with the band.

July 31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 3 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 5 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Aug 8 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug 11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Aug 13 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium

Aug 16 – Denver, CO – Dicks Sporting Good Park

Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Aug 22 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Aug 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Sept 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 4 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Music Festival

Sept 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept 11-12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept 16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sept 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Sumerfest

Sept 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sept 26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Sept 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct 2-3 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena



Oct 7 – Guadalajara, MX – Estadio Akron

Oct 9 – Merida, MX – Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia

Oct 12 – Monterrey, MX – Estadio de Beisbol



Brooks & Dunn (Photo: Miller Mobley)

Brooks & Dunn, Reboot Tour

Initially set for a run in 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks & Dunn are getting the band back together for their 2021 Reboot Tour. The 18-date trek kicks off on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis, making stops in Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, and Dallas before wrapping in Orange Beach, Alabama on Oct. 9.

September 2, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 3, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 4, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

September 9, 2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

September 10, 2021 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

September 11, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

September 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion^

September 17, 2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

September 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

September 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 24, 2021 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 30, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

October 1, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 2, 2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

October 7, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Photo by Jenny Risher

Alice Cooper with Special Guest Ace Frehley

After cancelling the spring North American leg of his Ol Black Eyes is Back shows in early 2020, Alice Cooper is returning with a headlining tour, kicking off Sept. 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and running through Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Joining Cooper on the tour is co-founding member, and original guitarist of Kiss, Ace Frehley.

9/17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

9/18 — Gilford, NH — Bank of NH Pavilion

9/19 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/21 — Boston, MA — Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/22 — Farmingville, NY — Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

9/24 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/25 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/27 — Youngstown, OH — Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

9/28 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center

9/29 — Indianapolis, IN — Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

10/1 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion

10/2 — St Louis, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

10/3 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheatre

10/5 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/6 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater

10/7 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/9 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

10/10 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/11 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/13 — Montgomery, AL — Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/14 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

10/18 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre

10/19 — Austin, TX — HEB Center

10/20 — Ft. Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium

10/22 — Tupelo, MS — Bancorp South Arena

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)

Photo by Ashley Osborn

Twenty One Pilots, Takeover Tour

“We’re playing shows again,” Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dunn said when announcing the band’s 2021 Takeover Tour. The 22-date trek will kick off on September 21 in Denver, Colorado with Twenty One Pilots performing multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Columbus, before wrapping with a four-night stint in Atlanta. The tour dates follow the recent release of the band’s acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy,

Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Luke Combs

With eleven consecutive No.1 hits under his belt—the most recent, “Forever After All,” coming in June 2021—Luke Combs is back at work rescheduling his remaining 2020 tour dates. With festival dates in the mix the What You See Is What You Get Tour kicks off in September in Boone, North Carolina, and wraps on December 3 in Boston.

Combs is currently working on his third album.



September 4—Boone, NC—Kidd Brewer Stadium

September 10—Raleigh, NC—PNC Arena

September 11—Raleigh, NC—PNC Arena

September 17—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center

September 18—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 21—Billings, MT—First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

September 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 25—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

September 28—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena

October 1—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center

October 2—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena

October 15—Las Cruces, NM—Pan American Center

October 16—Florence, AZ—Country Thunder Arizona

October 20—Colorado Springs, CO—Broadmoor World Arena

October 22—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center

October 23—Houston, TX—Toyota Center

October 28—Orlando, FL—Amway Center

October 29—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 30—Fort Lauderdale, FL—BB&T Center

November 4—Chicago, IL—United Center

November 5—Chicago, IL—United Center

November 6—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center

November 16—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

November 18—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

November 19—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

November 20—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum

November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden

Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham is returning to the stage with a 30-city 2021 U.S. tour, marking his first in-person shows following a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019.

The tour will kick off on September 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, making stops at The Town Hall in NYC, The Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA, the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX, the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita, TX, and more.

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center – New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater – Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall – New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre – Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse – Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts – Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

311, Live From The Ride Tour

With the world slowly opening up again, the legendary quintet, 311, has announced a forthcoming 36-date tour, launching in August with a show in Camden, New Jersey. The tour, called Live from the Ride, will criss-cross the country throughout the fall.

Sat, Aug 21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Sun, Aug 22 -Farmingville, NY – Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Tue, Aug 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thur, Aug 26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

Sat, Aug 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun, Aug 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, Sept 1 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion

Thur, Sept 2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat, Sept 4 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Sun, Sept 5 – Charlotte, NC – Hops & Hogs Festival *

Tue, Sept 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed, Sept 8 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Fri, Sept 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat, Sept 11 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest ^

Sun, Sept 12 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

Wed, Sept 15 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Thur, Sept 16 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat, Sept 18 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun, Sept 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Tues, Sept 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed, Sept 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri, Sept 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Sept 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue, Sept 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed, Sept 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thur, Sept 30 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Sat, Oct 2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun, Oct 3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue, Oct 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thur, Oct 7 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Fri, Oct 8 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sun, Oct 10 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

Wed, Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri, Oct 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 16 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun, Oct 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

* Iration and Iya Terra not appearing

^ Iya Terra not appearing

Thomas Rhett, The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett is getting road-ready for his upcoming The Center Point Road Tour. “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band, and crew,” TR shared. Set to kickoff mid-summer on August 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama, the 23 date trek will make stops in Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, Chicago, Boston, St. Louis, and Charlotte, wrapping on October 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Joining TR on the road will be opening acts Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, Rhett Akins, and Connor Smith on select dates.

8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

8/20/2021- Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2021- Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

8/22/2021 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

8/28/2021- Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/4/2021- Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*+

9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* +

9/18/2021- Boston, MA – Xfinity Center+

9/23/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

9/25/2021- Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10/3/2021- Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/7/2021 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*



* Indicates rescheduled tour date

^ Indicates Openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett

+ Indicates Openers Cole Swindell and Conner Smit

Judas Priest, Heavy Metal Years 50th Anniversary Tour

Judas Priest has rescheduled their Heavy Metal Years 50th Anniversary Tour in North America for the fall of 2021. The golden anniversary tour, featuring Sabaton in the supporting slot, will kick off on Sept. 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and conclude on Nov. 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.

September 8 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena*

September 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+

September 11 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

September 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

September 17 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre^

September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*

September 20 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre*

September 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre^

September 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

September 25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

September 26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival^#

September 29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom^

September 30 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center*

October 2 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of The Winds Arena*

October 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

October 5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater^

October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

October 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum^

October 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park^

October 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre^

October 19 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena*

October 21 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

October 22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

October 24 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum*

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*

October 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

October 28 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater^

October 31 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell*

November 2 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre*

November 4 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell*

November 5 – Hamilton, ONT @ First Ontario Centre*

* new show

^ not a Live Nation event

# festival date

+ Sabaton will not support on this date

Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie is taking their live show to Amphitheaters for a run in late Summer. The 7-date trek kicks off on September 4 in Missoula, Montana, making stops in Bend, Oregon, Spokane, Washington, and Vail, Colorado, before wrapping on September 13 in Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Joining the band will be Perfume Genius and Deep Sea Diver on select dates.

Sept 4 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

Sept 6 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

Sept 7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

Sept 8 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront ^

Sept 9 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sept 11 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

Sept 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

^ with support from Deep Sea Diver

* with support from Perfume Genius

My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket is throwing their hat in the tour ring with their 2021 Fall tour—their first in five years. The 23-date trek, kicks off on August 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, making stops in Philadelphia, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, and Spokane, before wrapping with three nights in Chicago at the Auditorium Theater. Joining the guys on the road will be special guests Flock Of Dimes, Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine on select dates.

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

Harry Styles, Love on Tour

Harry Styles is finally hitting the road again. Initially planned to begin much sooner, his Love on Tour is now expected to kick off with a show in Las Vegas on September 4, featuring opener Jenny Lewis, who is booked for most of the tour run.

For the time being, the upcoming tour will only span state-side with the hope of hopping across the pond to the UK and the rest of the world happening sooner than later.

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 9 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

November 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

November 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Pitbull performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 26, 2015, in New Orleans, LA. (Erika Goldring Photo)

Pitbull, I Feel Good Tour

For his first tour in almost two years, Pitbull is back at it, crisscrossing the U.S. on his I Feel Good Tour, featuring special guest Iggy Azalea.

The 32-date trek kicks off on August 20 in Clarkston, Michigan, making stops in Columbia, Wantagh, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, and Tampa, before wrapping on October 13 in Tampa, Florida.

Per the press release, Pitbull will be jamming with a “set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises.”

Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*

Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick

Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



*Iggy Azalea Not Performing On This Date

Eric Clapton (Photo: Gareth Cattermole)

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton is keeping it brief with his 8-city trek across the U.S. Kicking off on September 13 in Forth Worth, Texas, the tour will run through Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Duluth, and Tampa, before wrapping in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sept. 26.

According to the announcement, “Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest.”

These 8 shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021.

September 13: Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

September 15: Austin, TX / Frank Erwin Center

September 17: Houston, TX / Toyota Center

September 18: New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

September 21: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

September 23: Atlanta, GA / South Gas Arena

September 25: Tampa, FL / Amalie Arena

September 26: Hollywood, FL / Seminole Hard Rock

KISS, End of the Road Tour

After the COVID-19 pandemic cut their End of the Road Tour short—it was supposed to end in 2020—Kiss is ready to resume the last leg of the farewell tour.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights, and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest, and hottest show ever,” said the band in a statement.

The final leg kicks off on Aug. 19 in Mansfield, MA, making stops in Atlantic City, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Fort Worth, before wrapping in Tampa on October 9.

August 18, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 19, 2021 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 21, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

August 22, 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

August 25, 2021 Toledo, OH Huntington Center*

August 26, 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 28, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 29, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 1, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2, 2021 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center

September 5, 2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

September 4, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 9, 2021 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre*

September 10, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 12, 2021 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 17, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 18, 2021 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

September 21, 2021 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

September 22, 2021 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 23, 2021 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*^

September 25, 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28, 2021 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena*^

September 29, 2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1, 2021 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

October 2, 2021 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 5, 2021 Biloxi, MI Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6, 2021 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome

October 8, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

October 9, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Luke Bryan, Proud to Be Right Here Tour

Already underway (kicking off on July 8), Luke Bryan launched his Proud To Be Right Here Tour.

July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf

Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Dylan Scott on all dates

Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14

Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19

DJ Rock on all dates