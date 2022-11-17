Foreigner Partnering with Florida Charities to Raise Money for Families Devastated by Hurricane Ian

Legendary rock band Foreigner has announced that it’s partnering with charities to raise funds for Florida families devastated by Hurricane Ian.

The band also announced that it will be donating its own money to those in need. These relief efforts will take place during Foreigner’s sold-out The Greatest Hits November 2022 Tour run across The Sunshine State.

The band said it will partner with Greater Good Music to provide truckloads of groceries for families and Charity Pros for Kiddos Christmas Toy Drive efforts. These efforts will help Florida residents in devastated areas through the Thanksgiving and Christmas periods, the band says.

Foreigner will also donate and auction off several hand-signed guitars and invite audience members to join the band in these efforts. 

The band recently announced its upcoming show dates, which are a celebration of the band’s biggest-selling albums and iconic tracks. Audience members in attendance will be treated to songs such as “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

See a full list of dates below.

“FOREIGNER: The Greatest Hits” 2022 Florida Tour

Tues Nov 15               Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Weds Nov 16            Coconut Creek, FL – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Thur Nov 17              Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sat Nov 19                Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Sun Nov 20               Melbourne, FL – Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

