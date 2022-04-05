The Doobie Brothers Announce Expanded 2022 Tour

Four-time Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced nearly a dozen new dates on the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour.
The new dates include stops in Chicago, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, and Nashville.
Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 AM local time. See HERE for more details.
The band, which includes Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, is back on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years. Their anniversary tour spans from August 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa to October 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee
“We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019,” said Johnston.
See complete list of tour dates below (new dates in bold)
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|May 13, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 14, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 18, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 20, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 21, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 25, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 27, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|May 28, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
|June 02, 2022
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|June 03, 2022
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|June 05, 2022
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|June 07, 2022
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|June 08, 2022
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|June 10, 2022
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|June 11, 2022
|Raleigh, NC
|Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
|June 13, 2022
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|June 14, 2022
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|June 16, 2022
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|June 18, 2022
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|June 19, 2022
|Syracuse, NY
|St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|June 21, 2022
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|June 23, 2022
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|June 25, 2022
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|June 26, 2022
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|June 29, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|June 30, 2022
|London, ON
|Budweiser Gardens
|July 2, 2022
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|July 4, 2022
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|July 6, 2022
|Toledo, OH
|Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
|July 7, 2022
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|July 9, 2022
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|July 10, 2022
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|July 12, 2022
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|July 14, 2022
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|Sept 2, 2022
|Pelham, AL
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Sept 11, 2022
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
|Sept 14, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Sept 23, 2022
|Puyallup, WA
|Washington State Fair
|Sept 24, 2022
|Portland, OR
|Theater of The Clouds
|Sept 27, 2022
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Sep 29, 2022
|Sacramento, CA
|Hard Rock Live
|Sept 30, 2022
|San Diego, CA
|CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|Oct 2, 2022
|Inglewood, CA
|YouTube Theater
|Oct 4, 2022
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Oct 7, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|Majestic Theatre
|Oct 12, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena