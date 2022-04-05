The Doobie Brothers Announce Expanded 2022 Tour

Videos by American Songwriter

Four-time Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced nearly a dozen new dates on the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour.

The new dates include stops in Chicago, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, and Nashville.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 AM local time. See HERE for more details.

The band, which includes Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, is back on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years. Their anniversary tour spans from August 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa to October 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee

“We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019,” said Johnston.

See complete list of tour dates below (new dates in bold)

DATE CITY VENUE 
May 13, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 14, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 18, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 21, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 25, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 27, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
May 28, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 
June 02, 2022 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 
June 03, 2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 
June 05, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place 
June 07, 2022 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 
June 08, 2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 
June 10, 2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 
June 11, 2022 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre 
June 13, 2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 
June 14, 2022 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center 
June 16, 2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center 
June 18, 2022 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater 
June 19, 2022 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 
June 21, 2022 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 
June 23, 2022 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion 
June 25, 2022 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center 
June 26, 2022 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 
June 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage 
June 30, 2022 London, ON Budweiser Gardens 
July 2, 2022 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 
July 4, 2022 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 
July 6, 2022 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater 
July 7, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 
July 9, 2022 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park 
July 10, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 
July 12, 2022 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center 
July 14, 2022 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center 
Sept 2, 2022 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre 
Sept 11, 2022 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater 
Sept 14, 2022 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre 
Sept 23, 2022 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair 
Sept 24, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of The Clouds 
Sept 27, 2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre 
Sep 29, 2022 Sacramento, CA Hard Rock Live 
Sept 30, 2022 San Diego, CA CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 
Oct 2, 2022 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater 
Oct 4, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre 
Oct 7, 2022 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre 
Oct 12, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 

