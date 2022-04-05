The Doobie Brothers Announce Expanded 2022 Tour

Four-time Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced nearly a dozen new dates on the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour.

The new dates include stops in Chicago, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, and Nashville.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 AM local time. See HERE for more details.

The band, which includes Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, is back on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years. Their anniversary tour spans from August 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa to October 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee

“We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019,” said Johnston.

See complete list of tour dates below (new dates in bold)