The Black Keys Announce 32-Stop North American Tour

The Black Keys announced their new 32-stop North American tour, beginning July 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This is the band’s first set of dates since 2019. Band Of Horses is slated to support all dates, while other groups like Ceramic Animal, Early James, and the Velveteers will open select performances.
Fan club presale tickets begin on Tuesday at 10 am local time. And general ticket sales begin on Friday at 10 am local time. More details can be found HERE.
The band recently celebrated the 10th-anniversary edition of their landmark album El Camino. And their latest studio album was the 2021 blues covers album Delta Kream.
The Black Keys took to social media on Monday to announce the news, writing on Twitter to its hundreds of thousands of followers, “IT’S OFFICIAL – Our 32-date “Dropout Boogie” North American Tour begins July 9 in Las Vegas with special guest @bandofhorses. @CeramicAnimal, @earlyjamesbham, & @TheVelveteers for select dates! Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.”
The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour dates and cities:
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
