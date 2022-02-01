The Black Keys Announce 32-Stop North American Tour

The Black Keys announced their new 32-stop North American tour, beginning July 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the band’s first set of dates since 2019. Band Of Horses is slated to support all dates, while other groups like Ceramic Animal, Early James, and the Velveteers will open select performances.

Fan club presale tickets begin on Tuesday at 10 am local time. And general ticket sales begin on Friday at 10 am local time. More details can be found HERE.

The band recently celebrated the 10th-anniversary edition of their landmark album El Camino. And their latest studio album was the 2021 blues covers album Delta Kream.

The Black Keys took to social media on Monday to announce the news, writing on Twitter to its hundreds of thousands of followers, “IT’S OFFICIAL – Our 32-date “Dropout Boogie” North American Tour begins July 9 in Las Vegas with special guest @bandofhorses. @CeramicAnimal, @earlyjamesbham, & @TheVelveteers for select dates! Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.”

The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour dates and cities:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Photo Credit: Jim Herrington / Grandstand HQ