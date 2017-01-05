Rodney Crowell, long a pillar in the country music and Americana worlds, will unveil a new solo album for New West Records this March called Close Ties. Produced by Jordan Lehning and Kim Buie, the record boasts a who’s who of roots music performers appearing in guest roles, including Sheryl Crow, John Paul White, and Crowell’s ex-wife, Rosanne Cash.
Cash shows up to offer vocal support for the album’s lead single “It Ain’t Over Yet,” marking the first time that Crowell and Cash have recorded together since 1988’s country chart-topping duet “It’s Such A Small World.”
Close Ties, which is being billed as something of a concept record, casts an eye on various milestones in Crowell’s life, including his childhood (“East Houston Blues”), his arrival in Music City (“Nashville 1972”) and the passing of a close friend (“Life Without Susanna”), in this case the death of Susanna Clark.
Below, watch the video for “It Ain’t Over Yet” (which, in addition to Cash, also features John Paul White and harmonica player Mickey Raphael), and check out the album’s track listing, as well as Crowell’s tour dates for 2017.
Rodney Crowell Close Ties Track Listing:
1. East Houston Blues
2. Reckless
3. Life Without Susanna
4. It Ain’t Over Yet (featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)
5. I Don’t Care Anymore
6. I’m Tied To Ya (featuring Sheryl Crow)
7. Forgive Me Annabelle
8. Forty Miles From Nowhere
9. Storm Warning
10. Nashville 1972
Rodney Crowell On Tour (More Dates To Be Announced):
February 14 – New Braunfels, TX @ Brauntex Theater
February 15 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
February 16 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
February 19-26 – The Cayamo Cruise
March 14 – Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House
March 15 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory
March 16 – Boulder, CO @ eTown
March 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
March 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
March 25 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
March 30 – New York, NY @ City Winery
March 31 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
April 1 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton
April 7 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater (*Darrell K. Royal Homecoming Show)
May 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theater
May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
May 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage
May 13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
September 16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival