Rodney Crowell, long a pillar in the country music and Americana worlds, will unveil a new solo album for New West Records this March called Close Ties. Produced by Jordan Lehning and Kim Buie, the record boasts a who’s who of roots music performers appearing in guest roles, including Sheryl Crow, John Paul White, and Crowell’s ex-wife, Rosanne Cash.

Cash shows up to offer vocal support for the album’s lead single “It Ain’t Over Yet,” marking the first time that Crowell and Cash have recorded together since 1988’s country chart-topping duet “It’s Such A Small World.”

Close Ties, which is being billed as something of a concept record, casts an eye on various milestones in Crowell’s life, including his childhood (“East Houston Blues”), his arrival in Music City (“Nashville 1972”) and the passing of a close friend (“Life Without Susanna”), in this case the death of Susanna Clark.

Below, watch the video for “It Ain’t Over Yet” (which, in addition to Cash, also features John Paul White and harmonica player Mickey Raphael), and check out the album’s track listing, as well as Crowell’s tour dates for 2017.

Rodney Crowell Close Ties Track Listing:

1. East Houston Blues

2. Reckless

3. Life Without Susanna

4. It Ain’t Over Yet (featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)

5. I Don’t Care Anymore

6. I’m Tied To Ya (featuring Sheryl Crow)

7. Forgive Me Annabelle

8. Forty Miles From Nowhere

9. Storm Warning

10. Nashville 1972

Rodney Crowell On Tour (More Dates To Be Announced):

February 14 – New Braunfels, TX @ Brauntex Theater

February 15 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

February 16 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

February 19-26 – The Cayamo Cruise

March 14 – Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

March 15 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory

March 16 – Boulder, CO @ eTown

March 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

March 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

March 25 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

March 30 – New York, NY @ City Winery

March 31 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

April 1 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

April 7 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater (*Darrell K. Royal Homecoming Show)

May 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theater

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

May 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

May 13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

September 16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival