The Killers have unveiled the video for their recent single “The Man,” an energetic and bass-driven track off their upcoming album Wonderful Wonderful.

Paralleling the playful flippancy of the song’s lyrics, the visual for “The Man” features frontman Brandon Flowers portraying four figures—a Los Vegas stage entertainer, a gritty ex-motorcycle daredevil, a glamorous singer, and a flashy gambler—whose hubristic personalities result in their ultimate failures.

Wonderful Wonderful, produced by Jacknife Lee, will be the band’s first LP since their 2012 Battle Born. No official release date is available yet.

Check out the video below.

