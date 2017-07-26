Jessica Lea Mayfield is following up 2014’s Make My Head Sing … with the release of Sorry Is Gone, an 11-track album slated for a September 29 release via ATO Records.
“The whole record is about me taking my life back, without really realizing it,” says Mayfield. “I realized I’m the only person that is going to look out for me. I have to be my main person. No one else. This is my inner dialogue, and my chance to get the last word.”
Sorry Is Gone was produced by John Agnello, recorded at Water Music and Electric Lady studios, and boasts musical contributions from artists like Seth Avett on backing vocals and keys, drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, bassist Emil Amos and guitarist Cameron Deyell, with additional production from Patrick Damphier.
In advance of the September release, Mayfield has shared the video for the album’s title track, which finds the singer-songwriter driving down desert roads and playing musical chairs in a barren field.
Mayfield will hit the road later this fall in support of Sorry Is Gone, with performances scheduled at Nashville’s Basement East, New York City’s Baby’s All Right, and DC’s Songbyrd among others.
Watch the new video for “Sorry Is Gone,” and check out the album’s track listing and Mayfield’s full list of tour dates below.
Sorry Is Gone Track Listing:
1. Wish You Could See Me Now
2. Sorry Is Gone
3. Meadow
4. Maybe Whatever
5. Soaked Through
6. Safe 2 Connect 2
7. Bum Me Out
8. WTF
9. Offa My Hands
10. World Won’t Stop
11. Too Much Terrible
Jessica Lea Mayfield Tour Dates:
October 12—Columbus, OH—Rumba Cafe*
October 13—Lakewood, OH—Mahall’s 20 Lanes*
October 14—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Cafe*
October 15—Toronto, ON—The Rivoli*
October 17—New York, NY—Baby’s All Right*
October 19—Boston, MA—Great Scott
October 20—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle
October 21—Washington, DC—Songbyrd
October 23—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern
October 24—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle Back Room
October 25—Knoxville, TN—The Open Chord
October 26—Asheville, NC—The Altamont
October 27—Atlanta, GA—The Earl
October 28—Charlotte, NC—Stage Door Theater
November 3—Nashville, TN —The Basement East
November 8—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi
November 9—Chicago, IL—The Empty Bottle
November 10—Milwaukee, WI—The Back Room at Colectivo
November 11—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry
November 12—Madison, WI—The Frequency
November 14—Davenport, IA—The Raccoon Motel
November 15—Des Moines, IA—Vaudeville Mews
November 16—Kansas City, MO—The Riot Room
November 17—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway
November 18—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar
*with support from Mal Blum