Jessica Lea Mayfield is following up 2014’s Make My Head Sing … with the release of Sorry Is Gone, an 11-track album slated for a September 29 release via ATO Records.

“The whole record is about me taking my life back, without really realizing it,” says Mayfield. “I realized I’m the only person that is going to look out for me. I have to be my main person. No one else. This is my inner dialogue, and my chance to get the last word.”

Sorry Is Gone was produced by John Agnello, recorded at Water Music and Electric Lady studios, and boasts musical contributions from artists like Seth Avett on backing vocals and keys, drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, bassist Emil Amos and guitarist Cameron Deyell, with additional production from Patrick Damphier.

In advance of the September release, Mayfield has shared the video for the album’s title track, which finds the singer-songwriter driving down desert roads and playing musical chairs in a barren field.

Mayfield will hit the road later this fall in support of Sorry Is Gone, with performances scheduled at Nashville’s Basement East, New York City’s Baby’s All Right, and DC’s Songbyrd among others.

Watch the new video for “Sorry Is Gone,” and check out the album’s track listing and Mayfield’s full list of tour dates below.



Sorry Is Gone Track Listing:

1. Wish You Could See Me Now

2. Sorry Is Gone

3. Meadow

4. Maybe Whatever

5. Soaked Through

6. Safe 2 Connect 2

7. Bum Me Out

8. WTF

9. Offa My Hands

10. World Won’t Stop

11. Too Much Terrible

Jessica Lea Mayfield Tour Dates:

October 12—Columbus, OH—Rumba Cafe*

October 13—Lakewood, OH—Mahall’s 20 Lanes*

October 14—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Cafe*

October 15—Toronto, ON—The Rivoli*

October 17—New York, NY—Baby’s All Right*

October 19—Boston, MA—Great Scott

October 20—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle

October 21—Washington, DC—Songbyrd

October 23—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern

October 24—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle Back Room

October 25—Knoxville, TN—The Open Chord

October 26—Asheville, NC—The Altamont

October 27—Atlanta, GA—The Earl

October 28—Charlotte, NC—Stage Door Theater

November 3—Nashville, TN —The Basement East

November 8—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi

November 9—Chicago, IL—The Empty Bottle

November 10—Milwaukee, WI—The Back Room at Colectivo

November 11—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry

November 12—Madison, WI—The Frequency

November 14—Davenport, IA—The Raccoon Motel

November 15—Des Moines, IA—Vaudeville Mews

November 16—Kansas City, MO—The Riot Room

November 17—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

November 18—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

*with support from Mal Blum