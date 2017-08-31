Andrew Combs’ most recent album Canyons Of My Mind saw the Nashville-based songwriter veering from his traditional country roots in favor of dark, orchestral Americana rock. He still counts several of folk’s forefathers as influences, though, including “If I Were A Carpenter” songwriter Tim Hardin.

As part of a new selection of songs being added to Amazon Music’s “Amazon Acoustics” playlist, Combs has covered Hardin’s 1967 Tim Hardin 2 song “Black Sheep Boy.” Combs’ version is spare and intimate, recorded live with just a single acoustic guitar.

“I’ve long been a fan of Tim Hardin,” Combs says. “I discovered him through Ramblin’ Jack Elliott’s version of ‘If I Were A Carpenter.’ There’s this sad quiver in his voice that complements his fine writing so well. He was a mysterious and lonely guy — which I have always been drawn to in art. ‘Black Sheep Boy’ is one of my favorites of his. It’s so simple, yet so honest and poignant.”

Other artists being added to “Amazon Acoustics” on September 8 include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Tift Merritt, and Cody ChesnuTT. Listen to Combs’ live take on “Black Sheep Boy” below.