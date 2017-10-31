This afternoon, Folk Alliance International announced the lineup for the 2018 conference’s official showcase artists. Highlights of the roster include Molly Tuttle, Colter Wall, Rachel Baiman, Mary Gauthier, John Oates, Wild Ponies, and the Stray Birds.

Official showcase artists will perform 30-minute sets at the conference’s home base, Kansas City’s Westin Crown Center Hotel. Showcase artists applied for limited slots and were ultimately selected by a jury of music industry experts. In addition to the evening showcases, the conference boasts numerous panels and the International Folk Music Awards.

The Folk Alliance International Conference takes place February 14 – 18 in Kansas City, Missouri. Check out the full list of official showcase artists below.

2018 Official Showcase Artists*

*confirmed to date, subject to change

AHI (Canada)

Abbie Gardner (United States)

The Accidentals (United States)

Aerialists (Canada)

Alex Meixner Band (United States)

Amanda Rheaume (Canada)

Ambre McLean (Canada)

Ana Egge (United States)

Anais Mitchell (United States)

Anika Moa (New Zealand)

Anna & Elizabeth (United States)

Anne McCue (United States)

Ariane Mahrÿke Lemire (Canada)

Baile An Salsa (Ireland)

Beppe Gambetta (Italy)

Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe)

Bon Débarras (Canada)

Boogát (Canada)

Breabach (Scotland)

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer (United States)

Celeigh Cardinal (Canada)

Charlie Mars (United States)

Chastity Brown (United States)

Choir! Choir! Choir! (Canada)

Christie Lenée (United States)

Colter Wall (Canada)

Connie Kaldor (Canada)

Cosmo Sheldrake (England)

Courtney Hartman (United States)

The Crane Wives (United States)

Crys Matthews (United States)

Cubanisms (United States)

DIGGING ROOTS (Canada)

Daniel Champagne (Australia)

Danni Nicholls (England)

Danny Burns (United States)

Daoirí Farrell (Ireland)

Dar Williams (United States)

Darling West (Norway)

Dayna Kurtz (United States)

Delhi 2 Dublin (United States)

Devarrow (Canada)

Dizraeli (England)

Dylan Menzie (Canada)

Elephant Sessions (Scotland)

Eljuri (United States)

Elsten Torres (United States)

EmiSunshine & The Rain (United States)

Erin Costelo (Canada)

Evie Ladin Band (United States)

Fara (Scotland)

Findlay Napier (Scotland)

Fiver Fines (Canada)

Fortunate Ones (Canada)

The Fugitives (Canada)

Giri & Uma Peters (United States)

Grant-Lee Phillips (United States)

Gretchen Peters (United States)

Guy Davis (United States)

Hackensaw Boys (United States)

Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage (England)

Hans Theessink (Austria)

Hat Fitz and Cara (Australia)

Heather Maloney (United States)

Henry Nam (United States)

in/PLANES (United States)

In The Willows (Ireland)

Jack Semple (Canada)

Jaimee Harris (United States)

Jake Morley (England)

James Maddock (United States)

Jarlath Henderson (Northern Ireland)

Jayme Stone (United States)

Jeremy Dutcher (Canada)

Jeremy Kittel Trio (United States)

Joe Purdy & Amber Rubarth (United States)

John Blek (Ireland)

John Flynn (United States)

John Gorka (United States)

John Oates (United States)

John Smith (England)

Jorma Kaukonen (United States)

Julian Taylor (Canada)

Kim Taylor (United States)

Kolonien (Sweden)

Kuinka (United States)

Larissa Tandy (Canada)

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (United States)

Leaf Rapids (Canada)

Les Grands Hurleurs (Canada)

Les Poules à Colin (Canada)

Lisa LeBlanc (Canada)

The LYNNeS (Canada)

Making Movies (United States)

The Mammals (United States)

Martha Redbone Roots Project (United States)

Martyn Joseph (Wales)

Mary Gauthier (United States)

The Mastersons (United States)

Matthew Byrne (Canada)

Maybe April (United States)

Megan Bonnell (Canada)

Mick Flannery (Ireland)

Mile Twelve (United States)

Molly Tuttle (United States)

Monique Clare (Australia)

Mountain Heart (United States)

Natalia Zukerman (United States)

Nathalie Pires with Ensemble Iberica (United States)

NewTown (United States)

Newpoli (United States)

The Next Generation Leahy (Canada)

Old Hannah (Ireland)

Oliver Swain (Canada)

Ouroboros (Canada)

Over the Rhine (United States)

Rachel Baiman (United States)

Rachel Laven (United States)

Radio Free Honduras (United States)

Rafiki Jazz (England)

Raine Hamilton String Trio (Canada)

Roanoke (United States)

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley (United States)

Rose Cousins (Canada)

Rosie & the Riveters (Canada)

Royal Wood (Canada)

Ruby Boots (United States)

Rura (Scotland)

Ruthie Foster (United States)

Ryan McNally (Canada)

Sally & George (United States)

Sam Baker (United States)

Sam Reider and The Human Hands (United States)

Sarah Jane Scouten (Canada)

SaulPaul (United States)

The Sea The Sea (United States)

Sergio Beercock (Italy)

Session Americana (United States)

Shelley Segal (Australia)

Shreem x Celtic Remixing (Canada)

Skerryvore (Scotland)

The Small Glories (Canada)

Southern Avenue (United States)

Steve Poltz (United States)

The Stray Birds (United States)

Suzie Vinnick (Canada)

Svjata Vatra (Estonia)

Talisk (Scotland)

Tom Chapin (United States)

Tom Prasada Rao (United States)

Tommy Sands (Ireland)

Trout Steak Revival (United States)

Victor & Penny (United States)

Villalobos Brothers (United States)

Vox Sambou (Canada)

Wallis Bird (Ireland)

The War and Treaty (United States)

The Western Flyers (United States)

Wild Ponies (United States)

Wild Rivers (Canada)

William Crighton (Australia)

Ye Vagabonds (Ireland)

Yirrmal (Australia)