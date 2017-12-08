Congratulations to our January/February 2018 Lyric Contest winners listed below. Click here to enter the March/April 2018 Lyric Contest.

1st Place

“Every Drink Tells A Story (For Merle)”

Dan Beckerman

Fogelsville, PA

Every drink tells a story

Every sip writes a line

You tell it your way

I’ll tell it mine

We all have a story

We all have a drink

And we all have a headful of memories to drown

So we don’t think



On the honky tonk highway

Where the neon lights shine

Follow the teardrops

And you’re gonna find

All the poets and prophets

The old broken hearts

The sad army of faces

That gather each night in this bar

Some sit at the tables

Some walk the floor

Some fight the good fight

Some don’t care anymore

A bottle of whiskey

A pitcher of beer

A jukebox with sad songs

That’s all we need here

Every drink tells a story

Every sip writes a line

You tell it your way

I’ll tell it mine

We all have a story

We all have a drink

And we all have a headful of memories to drown

So we don’t think



Like a broken down Shakespeare

Who lives in the past

I’ve got these four walls

A bottle and glass

I’ve got a home here

And it suits me just fine

Don’t have to do nothin’

‘Cept live out my time

Every drink tells a story

Every sip writes a line

You tell it your way

I’ll tell it mine

We all have a story

We all have a drink

And we all have a headful of memories to drown

So we don’t think

2nd Place

“Shouldn’t I Be?”

Sarah Kervin

New York, NY

I won’t mind the scars, and I will bear the pain

Cause I’ve been there before, never seems to change

And I can take the tears, but they never came

Like a cloudy sky, that never seems to rain



Shouldn’t I be broken? Shouldn’t I be aching?

Was I just pretending? Was my heart never taken?

Shouldn’t I be crying and drinking and second-thinking?

And dying and shouting and each day doubting

And putting it all on the line

But if there was nothing real,

Then there is no break to heal

So shouldn’t I be fine?

I’ll cry myself to sleep, I’ll never speak your name

If my heart could agree

It’s worth the cost to stay

But I’m locked in this charade

Only blind enough to see

The ripple on the surface that hides what’s underneath

Shouldn’t I be broken? Shouldn’t I be aching?

Was I just pretending? Was my heart never taken?

Shouldn’t I be crying and drinking and second-thinking?

And dying and shouting and each day doubting

And putting it all on the line

But if there was nothing real,

Then there is no break to heal

So shouldn’t I be fine?



I dont’t wanna be just fine

Love should draw a battle line

I don’t wanna be just fine

Love should draw a battle line

I dont’t wanna be just fine

Love should draw a battle line

I don’t wanna be just fine

Love should draw a battle line



So break me down

And make me cry

Just make me feel like

I’m alive

Move the safety net and defy



‘Cause if you’re not scared

Then you’re not taking chances

And if you’re not taking chances

Then what are you doing with this life?



Take a step back and redefine

I don’t wanna be just fine

But shouldn’t I be fine?

3rd Place

“Dumb As Dirt and Slick as Oil (Coal Oil Johnny’s Lament”

Rand Hubiak

Franklin, PA

All this wealth, it drips from me

And all this time, it slips from me

Go on: Tell me ’bout profligacy

Like I’d ever give a damn



An orphan and a hillbilly

Tis fortune bent her will to me…

That derrick, it did spill from me

Tis crude the riches ran



The black gold sheen and all that green,

Slipperiest thing I ever seen

Dumb as dirt and slick as oil,

Damn these greenbacks in my shirt —

(Dumb as dirt and slick as oil)

How they make my coat sleeves hurt

I’ll throw ’em at the teller

And not return until I’m returned unto the soil,

Cuz I’m dumb as dirt and slick as oil

What the hell d’ya mean, ‘Don’t know my name!”?

This here’s a gold watch come from Spain

See to my mare drink but champagne

Close the doors; we’ll have a night!

I was born of steel but made of pitch

Us common folk don’t know from rich

But Fortune, she can be a bitch

Come the wheel, you’d best hold tight

The black gold sheen and all that green,

Slipperiest thing I ever seen

Dumb as dirt and slick as oil,

Damn these greenbacks in my shirt —

(Dumb as dirt and slick as oil)

How they make my coat sleeves hurt

I’ll throw ’em at the teller

And not return until I’m returned unto the soil,

Cuz I’m dumb as dirt and slick as oil

Now, much of what’s attributed to me’s apocryphal mythology,

But spend-thrift was my tendency that I am but the Fool’s King Bee

The fabric of my history’s half-wove of others’ recklessly

Committed acts, but now I see that catalog’s formality

Given my foregone finale

These diamonds on my fingers, from coal they once did come

To buy me coal they will return when through my dumb luck I have run

John Barleycorn’s kiss lingers upon the stench of my cold breath

No gloves upon my fingers; They feel the pinch of my death

And Sweet Irene, I did forsake you when the money drove me mad

Likewise our little Johnny, who never knew his dad

The black gold sheen and all that green,

Slipperiest thing I ever seen

Dumb as dirt and slick as oil,

Damn these greenbacks in my shirt —

(Dumb as dirt and slick as oil)

How they make my coat sleeves hurt

I’ll throw ’em at the teller

And not return until I’m returned unto the soil,

Cuz I’m dumb as dirt and slick as oil

Spend your days riding the rails, pay it back in sweat and toil

I’m penniless; I’m dumb as dirt and slick as oil!

4th Place

“The Gift of a Song”

Ynana Rose

San Luis Obispo, CA

Charlottle sits in a wheelchair by the door

Following the sun as it moves across the floor

When I play, her blue eyes come alive

She sings in perfect harmony, much to her surprise



When it’s time for me to leave, she takes my hand

I ask about the golden ring on her thumb fit for a man

She gets a faraway look in her eyes

“This is the wedding band of the only man I loved in my life”



“Henry Jackson was my man, we had 20 years together

I see him every day but her never grows old

He sang ‘Amazing Grace’ in the sweetest tenor

I swear it feels like yesterday, but it was 40 years ago.”

Lately Charlotte’s sleeping more and more

Her head hangs low, she just stares at the floor

But she smiles when she hears my guitar strings

And says, “Play me something old time so I can hear my Henry sing.”



“Henry Jackson was my man, we had 20 years together

I see him every day but he never grows old

Honorable Mention

“They Opened Fire”

Emina Dedic

Acworth, GA

“Old Time Hymn”

Matthew Soileau

Spring, TX

“Love Better Tomorrow”

Matthew Soileau

Spring, TX

“That Needle”

Jeremy Chirpas

Lewis Center, OH

“Chasin’ Shade”

Jamie Trent

Evington, VA

“Zombie”

Frank Renfordt

Hagen, Germany

“Then I Met Jesus”

Gretchen Keskeys

Sacramento, CA

“Drunk On Love”

Erin Chase

Newton, MA

“Always”

Beni Thomas

Mednon, UT

“I’ll Miss Love”

Joe Colavito

Ringwood, NJ