Enter the March/April 2018 Lyric Contest

We are currently accepting entries for the March/April 2018 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th at Midnight. Enter now for your chance to win a…

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the March/April 2018 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline February 15th, 2018 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Click here to read about the judges. 

Watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below.

March/April 2018 Lyric Contest

The entry fee is $15.00 per song and includes a single issue of American Songwriter Magazine (Applies to US entrants only). You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest.
