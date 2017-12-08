We are currently accepting entries for the March/April 2018 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th at Midnight. Enter now for your chance to win a…

Co-Write with Charlie Worsham

Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

Paul Reed Smith A30E Guitar

Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the March/April 2018 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline February 15th, 2018 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Click here to read about the judges.

Watch a video about 2016 Grand Prize Winner Mark Rostenko’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below.

March/April 2018 Lyric Contest Contact Information Name * First Last Name * Last Email * Address * Address City * State / Province Postal * Country * Birthdate * Which of these best represent you? * An aspiring songwriter A part-time songwriter A full-time songwriter A lover of music news A consistent reader of American Songwriter's Print Magazine A musician newly aware of American Songwriter Add Lyric Entries The entry fee is $15.00 per song and includes a single issue of American Songwriter Magazine (Applies to US entrants only). You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest. Song Title * Lyrics Type or copy/paste lyrics into text box. Entry Cost Remove This Entry Add Another Entry Entry Fee Totals $ Terms and Conditions I have read and agree with the Contest Terms and Conditions.

