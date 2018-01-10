India Ramey’s album Snake Handler was one of 2017’s best under-the-radar releases. Ramey’s debut album, the collection showed the former Montgomery, Alabama deputy district attorney to be one of the more capable voices to emerge in country and Americana in recent years.

Now, one of Snake Handler‘s standout tracks is getting the music video treatment. “Saying Goodbye” is a stark portrait of grief, inspired by the death of Ramey’s father. Director Alan Collins gave the track an intimate visual, featuring Ramey performing the song in various roadside locales.

“I spent my whole life hating and estranged from my father because he was like some villain from a bad ’70s western,” Ramey says. “So, I was more surprised than anyone at how heartbroken and grief stricken I was when I found out he was dying. I went to see him on his deathbed. I told him that I loved him and forgave him. I wrote this song about that day.”

Watch the video for “Saying Goodbye” below.