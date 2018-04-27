Dawes will release a new album called Passwords on June 22, it was announced today.

The record is said to grapple with the complexities of the “modern world” and finds the L.A. band reunited with Jonathan Wilson, who produced Dawes’ first two efforts.

“Part of the DNA of Dawes was shaped by Jonathan,” singer and guitarist Taylor Goldsmith said in a statement. “Those first two Dawes records have a certain essence to them. We were figuring out who we were. When it came time to produce our sixth album, why not go back to the guy who started it all with us?”

Of the project, Wilson added: “I wanted to record them live and capture that magic that you can only get recording a real fucking band, that lives together and breathes together as a unit. There aren’t too many of those left, but I think we captured it.”

See track list and upcoming tour dates, as well an album teaser, below. And revisit last year’s Dawes session at the Ryman here.

Dawes- Passwords Tracklisting

1. Living in the Future

2. Stay Down

3. Crack the Case

4. Feed the Fire

5. My Greatest Invention

6. Telescope

7. I Can’t Love

8. Mistakes We Should Have Made

9. Never Gonna Say Goodbye

10. Time Flies Either Way

Dawes Tour Dates– Tickets at http://dawestheband.com/events

May 20 /// Houston, TX /// The Great Texas BBQ Festival^

August 2 /// Oakland, CA /// Oracle Arena*

August 4 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum*

August 5 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum*

August 8 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

August 10 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center*

August 13 /// Dallas, TX /// American Airlines Center*

August 15 /// Chicago, IL /// Allstate Arena*

August 16 /// Detroit, MI /// Little Caesars Arena*

August 17 /// Wellston, MI /// Hoxeyville Music Festival^

August 18 /// Toronto, ON /// Air Canada Centre*

August 21 /// New York, NY /// Madison Square Garden*

August 22 /// New York, NY /// Madison Square Garden*

August 23 /// Vienna, VA /// Wolf Trap&

August 24 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Wells Fargo Center*

September 15 /// Fredericton, NB, Canada /// Harvest Jazz And Blues Festival^

September 16 /// Canton, MA /// Festival At The Farm^

September 22 /// Franklin, TN /// Pilgrimage Music Festival^

* w/ Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra

^ Festival Date

& w/ Shovels & Rope