Dolly Parton Serves a Fresh Cup of Ambition With New Business Venture Inspired by Her 1980s Signature Hit

Knowing how hard her fans work, Dolly Parton wanted to do more than offer them music. That’s why she decided to give them that extra push they need to get through the day. And how will she do that? With the new Cup of Ambition coffee. That’s right. Dolly is getting into the coffee business. Already a titan in the business world, the country legend hoped to turn her “9 to 5” song into more than an anthem for the middle class. But she promised that her main objective was to bring a “smile with every sip.”

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Ready to get to work, Dolly announced the new Cup of Ambition on Thursday. Partnering with Community Coffee to bring the idea to life, the singer will give fans a selection of light, medium, and dark roasts.

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Thrilled about her new venture, Dolly revealed her inspiration behind the new coffee brand. “I’ve spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between! It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard. You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee.”

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Where To Get Your Hands On Dolly Parton’s Cup Of Ambition Coffee

Creating a coffee that is capable of motivating one of the hardest-working people in country music is no small feat. But if anyone knows a thing or two about ambition, it’s Dolly. “Whether you’re chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home, I hope it brings a smile with every sip.”

Much like Dolly, Community Coffee was thrilled to have the country singer as a partner. Community Coffee’s Donna Saurage insisted, “Dolly embodies the same values Community Coffee was built on: hard work, warmth, and genuine connection. This partnership felt right from the very first conversation, and Cup of Ambition is something our family is truly proud and honoured to put our name behind.”

While fans are eager to get their hands on a Cup of Ambition, the coffee brand will be available to purchase at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Nashville on June 24. Depending on the reception the brand receives, there are plans to expand the coffee across the rest of the US.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA)