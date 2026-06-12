Cheap Trick Makes Unexpected Announcement About June Tour Dates

For over five decades, Cheap Trick has entertained fans all over the world. Since releasing their self-titled debut album in 1977, the group has performed over 5,000 shows and sold over 20 million records. In 2016, the music industry celebrated the ongoing legacy of Cheap Trick when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While Cheap Trick continues to tour and perform, the band recently confused fans after having to reschedule a string of shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at their schedule, Cheap Trick planned for several concerts in June. Just last year, the band released their first album in four years, All Washed Up. But according to a recent post, shows on June 12, 13, 20, and 27 have all been canceled. The concerts on June 21 and 25 weren’t canceled but moved to September. And the show on June 28 shifted to November.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the following Cheap Trick shows have been canceled (refunds at point of purchase):

6/12 – Catoosa – Canceled

6/13 – Norman – Canceled

6/20 – Standish – Canceled

6/27 – Prior Lake – Canceled



The following shows have been rescheduled… — Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) June 11, 2026

That might be confusing for some. To make it easier, Cheap Trick wrote:

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the following Cheap Trick shows have been canceled (refunds at point of purchase): 6/12 – Catoosa – Canceled 6/13 – Norman – Canceled 6/20 – Standish – Canceled 6/27 – Prior Lake – Canceled The following shows have been rescheduled (original tickets honored): 6/25 – Aurora – is now rescheduled to 9/10/26 6/21 – Paw Paw – is now rescheduled to 9/11/26 6/28 – Madison – is now rescheduled to 11/8/26″

[RELATED: Cheap Trick’s Last Top 40 Hit Wasn’t Enough To Satisfy Their Label]

As of now, Cheap Trick will still take the stage in Fort Wayne, Indiana. But with the sudden schedule changes, fans are wondering exactly what happened. While no official reason has been given as to why the band needed to move the dates, the band blamed “circumstances beyond our control.”

Although Cheap Trick was forced to reschedule the show, the band was determined to push through the setback and get back to the stage.

Moving past June, Cheap Trick will visit:

8/2 – Minnedosa, Canada @ Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa 8/4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl 8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery 8/9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre 8/11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts 8/13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater 8/15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Town of Castle Rock Summer Concert Series 8/18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater 8/29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival 9/2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days 9/10 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park – RESCHEDULED from 6/25 9/11 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards – RESCHEDULED from 6/21 9/24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026 11/8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee – RESCHEDULED from 6/28

As fans wait for more information, many are simply relieved that Cheap Trick remains focused on celebrating their legacy with the generations that made it possible.

(Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)