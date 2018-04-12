On June 8, Dierks Bentley will release his ninth studio album, The Mountain, on Capitol Records Nashville. The new album follows 2016’s Black, which earned the veteran artist critical acclaim and is his highest-charting album to date.

Bentley and a close-knit group of collaborators decamped in Telluride, Colorado to write the bulk of what would become The Mountain, for which he has writing credits on 10 of the album’s 13 tracks. He tapped guest musicians Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Tim O’Brien for his studio band, recording the album with producers Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, and Arturo Buenahora Jr. at Studio in the Clouds. Brandi Carlile and the Brothers Osborne guest on The Mountain.

“I found myself there, constantly reaching for my guitar,” Bentley said of Telluride in a statement announcing the album. “It was like a gravitational pull. That town and those people just make you want to be creative, I couldn’t describe it. I was like, ‘How do I tell everyone in Nashville this is what I want to write about?’ I realized I couldn’t bring it back, so I had to take everyone out there.”

The Mountain track list:

1. Burning Man (Feat. Brothers Osborne)

2. The Mountain

3. Living

4. Woman, Amen

5. You Can’t Bring Me Down

6. Nothing On But The Stars

7. Goodbye In Telluride

8. My Religion

9. One Way

10. Son Of The Sun

11. Stranger To Myself

12. Travelin’ Light (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. How I’m Going Out