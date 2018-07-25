Colter Wall will release his sophomore album Songs Of The Plains on October 12 via Thirty Tigers, it was announced today.

The album, which was produced by Dave Cobb, finds the 23-year-old Saskatchewan native paying homage to his motherland.

“One thing I’ve noticed over the last few years, in the United States and playing in Europe, is that people all over the world really don’t know much about Canada at all,” Wall said in a press statement. “When you talk about Saskatchewan, people really have no idea. Part of it is because there are so few people there. It’s an empty place — it makes sense that people don’t know much about it. But that’s my home, so naturally I’m passionate about it. With this record, I really wanted people to look at our Western heritage and our culture.”

The record features seven original tunes, as well versions of Billy Don Burns’ “Wild Dogs,” Wilf Carter’s “Calgary Round-Up,” and the traditional cowboy ballads “Night Herding Song” and “Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail.”

The album’s cast of musicians includes Cobb (acoustic guitar), Lloyd Green (pedal steel), Chris Powell (drums, spoons), Jason Simpson (bass), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Blake Berglund (vocals) and Corb Lund (vocals).

Listen to the single “Plain To See Plainsman” below, and see the album’s track list and confirmed tour dates. Revisit our feature on Wall from the September/October 2017 issue here.

SONGS OF THE PLAINS TRACK LIST: 1. “Plain to See Plainsman” (written by Colter Wall) 2. “Saskatchewan In 1881” (written by Colter Wall) 3. “John Beyers (Camaro Song)” (written by Colter Wall) 4. “Wild Dogs” (written by Billy Don Burns) 5. “Calgary Round-Up” (written by Wilf Carter) 6. “Night Herding Song” (Cowboy Traditional) 7. “Wild Bill Hickok” (written by Colter Wall) 8. “The Trains are Gone” (written by Colter Wall) 9. “Thinkin’ on a Woman” (written by Colter Wall) 10. “Manitoba Man” (written by Colter Wall) 11. “Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail” (Cowboy Traditional)

COLTER WALL CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 28 —Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

August 3-4 —Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon

August 18 —Fort Worth, TX—Cody Jinks’ Loud and Heavy Festival

August 24 —Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival

August 29 —London, U.K. —Scala

August 30 —Manchester, U.K. —Gorilla

September 1 —Salisbury, U.K. —End of the Road Festival

September 2 —Stradbally, Ireland—Electric Picnic

September 14-15 —Athens, Ontario—Festival of Small Halls

September 16 —Lansdowne Park, Ottawa—City Folk

September 23 —Indianapolis, IN—Holler on the Hill Festival

October 13 —Saskatoon, Saskatchewan—O’Brian’s Event Centre

October 16 —Regina, Saskatchewan—Conexus Convention Hall

October 18 —Edmonton, Alberta—Union Hall

October 19 —Calgary, Alberta—Macewan Hall Ballroom

October 21 —Missoula, MT—Top Hat

October 22 —Bozeman, MT—The Rialto

October 23 —Billings, MT—Pub Station Taproom

October 25 —Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

October 26 —Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

October 27 —Maquoketa, IA—Codfish Hollow Barn

October 28 —Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre

October 30 —Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar

October 31 —Pittsburgh, PA—Club AE

November 2 —Somerville, MA—Somerville Theater

November 3 —South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom

November 5 —New York, NY—Irving Plaza

November 8 —Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

November 9 —Richmond, VA—Capital Ale House

November 11 —Carrboro, NC—Cats Cradle

November 14 —Nashville, TN—The Basement East

November 15 —Nashville, TN—The Basement East

November 16 —Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle

November 17 —Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

November 18 —Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

November 24 —Toronto, Ontario—Opera House

November 28 —Washington, D.C. — 9:30 Club

December 1 —Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre

December 2 —Columbia, MO—The Blue Note

December 10 —Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf

December 12 —Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

December 14 —Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre

January 19 —Vancouver, British Columbia—Commodore Ballroom

January 20 —Seattle, WA—The Showbox @ The Market

BOLD on-sale next Friday, August 3 at 10:00am local time