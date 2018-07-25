Colter Wall will release his sophomore album Songs Of The Plains on October 12 via Thirty Tigers, it was announced today.
The album, which was produced by Dave Cobb, finds the 23-year-old Saskatchewan native paying homage to his motherland.
“One thing I’ve noticed over the last few years, in the United States and playing in Europe, is that people all over the world really don’t know much about Canada at all,” Wall said in a press statement. “When you talk about Saskatchewan, people really have no idea. Part of it is because there are so few people there. It’s an empty place — it makes sense that people don’t know much about it. But that’s my home, so naturally I’m passionate about it. With this record, I really wanted people to look at our Western heritage and our culture.”
The record features seven original tunes, as well versions of Billy Don Burns’ “Wild Dogs,” Wilf Carter’s “Calgary Round-Up,” and the traditional cowboy ballads “Night Herding Song” and “Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail.”
The album’s cast of musicians includes Cobb (acoustic guitar), Lloyd Green (pedal steel), Chris Powell (drums, spoons), Jason Simpson (bass), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Blake Berglund (vocals) and Corb Lund (vocals).
Listen to the single “Plain To See Plainsman” below, and see the album’s track list and confirmed tour dates. Revisit our feature on Wall from the September/October 2017 issue here.
SONGS OF THE PLAINS TRACK LIST:
1. “Plain to See Plainsman” (written by Colter Wall)
2. “Saskatchewan In 1881” (written by Colter Wall)
3. “John Beyers (Camaro Song)” (written by Colter Wall)
4. “Wild Dogs” (written by Billy Don Burns)
5. “Calgary Round-Up” (written by Wilf Carter)
6. “Night Herding Song” (Cowboy Traditional)
7. “Wild Bill Hickok” (written by Colter Wall)
8. “The Trains are Gone” (written by Colter Wall)
9. “Thinkin’ on a Woman” (written by Colter Wall)
10. “Manitoba Man” (written by Colter Wall)
11. “Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail” (Cowboy Traditional)
COLTER WALL CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
July 28—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival
August 3-4—Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon
August 18—Fort Worth, TX—Cody Jinks’ Loud and Heavy Festival
August 24—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival
August 29—London, U.K. —Scala
August 30—Manchester, U.K. —Gorilla
September 1—Salisbury, U.K. —End of the Road Festival
September 2—Stradbally, Ireland—Electric Picnic
September 14-15—Athens, Ontario—Festival of Small Halls
September 16—Lansdowne Park, Ottawa—City Folk
September 23—Indianapolis, IN—Holler on the Hill Festival
October 13—Saskatoon, Saskatchewan—O’Brian’s Event Centre
October 16—Regina, Saskatchewan—Conexus Convention Hall
October 18—Edmonton, Alberta—Union Hall
October 19—Calgary, Alberta—Macewan Hall Ballroom
October 21—Missoula, MT—Top Hat
October 22—Bozeman, MT—The Rialto
October 23—Billings, MT—Pub Station Taproom
October 25—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
October 26—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
October 27—Maquoketa, IA—Codfish Hollow Barn
October 28—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre
October 30—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar
October 31—Pittsburgh, PA—Club AE
November 2—Somerville, MA—Somerville Theater
November 3—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom
November 5—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
November 8—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre
November 9—Richmond, VA—Capital Ale House
November 11—Carrboro, NC—Cats Cradle
November 14—Nashville, TN—The Basement East
November 15—Nashville, TN—The Basement East
November 16—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle
November 17—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse
November 18—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall
November 24—Toronto, Ontario—Opera House
November 28—Washington, D.C. —9:30 Club
December 1—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre
December 2—Columbia, MO—The Blue Note
December 10—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf
December 12—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
December 14—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre
January 19—Vancouver, British Columbia—Commodore Ballroom
January 20—Seattle, WA—The Showbox @ The Market
BOLD on-sale next Friday, August 3 at 10:00am local time
Terms & Conditions
Comments
comments
Gain Access to the American Songwriter Vault of Resources with a Free Membership
Sign up to gain access to exclusive aticles, members-only contests, archived interviews, and more.