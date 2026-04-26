Zach Top Returns to the Stage After Parting Ways With Two Band Members

Zach Top is back on the stage. Days after the country singer made headlines for firing two of his band members, he returned to performing, opening up for George Strait in Lubbock, Texas.

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According to Saving Country Music, at the show, Norbert McGettigan debuted as Top’s bass player. Meanwhile, Ryan Joseph took over fiddle and mandolin duties.

The concert came after Cheyenne Dalton Meyer, a rhythm guitar player and harmony singer, revealed she’d been fired from Top’s band.

Her post led many to believe that her husband, Jimmy Meyer, was also let go as Top’s bass player. That assumption seemed to confirmed by his absence at the Texas show.

“A little over a month ago, I was let go from my position with ZT. While this was unexpected, I want to thank all of you for following along with me on all of my adventures,” Dalton Meyer wrote. “I’ll miss all of the fun, playing great music, and meeting every one of you.”

“I couldn’t have done this without all of your kindness and encouragement,” she added. “You all built up my confidence, and I have transformed into who I am today because of you!”

As for what’s next for the musician, Dalton Meyer wrote, “I’m back home in Missouri now, and although I’m not sure what comes next, I’ll still be here posting my daily life.”

“If you choose to stay around, I thank you!” she wrote. “Who knows, maybe someday I’ll put out some of my own music for the world to hear.”

Zach Top’s Tour

Top, meanwhile, will continue his time on the road. He’ll kick off his Cold Beer & Country Music Summer Tour ’26 on June 5 in Durant, Oklahoma. Top will play across North America, before wrapping up the trek on Aug. 28 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

“There’s nothing better than summer time, cold beer & country music,” Top wrote alongside the tour announcement, “… so we’re hitting the road again with a brand new tour!

Top will also play shows with Chris Stapleton this summer. He will play two shows in Toronto, Ontario, and two in Boston, Massachusetts, with the singer.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage