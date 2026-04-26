Zach Bryan Comes Through for Fans, but Forced To Cut Nebraska Concert Short

Zach Bryan’s Nebraska fans had to wait a little bit longer to see him take the stage. The singer brought his With Heaven on Tour trek to Lincoln on Saturday, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate.

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Ahead of the show, Bryan took to X to share a message to fans.

“Due to impending thunderstorms we are delaying opening doors to the show until the weather has passed,” Bryan wrote. “Please stay tuned for updates. The show must go on.”

Alongside his post, Bryan wrote, “Tour in the spring they said, it’ll be fun they said.”

As fans awaited news, they hunkered down in nearby areas.

“Thank you to the Husker faculty and fans for being patient and working their butts off to make sure the show still happens,” Bryan wrote on X. “We’ll make it worth it! Owe you guys so big!”

Bryan continued to keep fans apprised of the situation, assuring them, “To be clear we’ve never been scared of rain in our life we just gotta avoid the lightening for the safety of everyone.”

Zach Bryan’s Nebraska Show

Nearly four hours after the first announcement, Bryan revealed that the doors to the venue had been opened and he would take the stage soon. Bryan’s opening act, Kings of Leon, did not perform due to the delay.

Bryan ended up having the get off stage earlier than planned, with fans missing out on the last six songs of his set.

“I’m sorry for cutting the set short tonight! Lightening came in fast! We only missed the last six!” he wrote on X. “I love you guys, the rain was a blast.”

Some fans expressed their disappointment about the situation, and anger that the show ended early. In response, Bryan shared a photo from the concert, which showed lightening above the stage.

“There were f**kn lighting bolts?? Above?? Our?? Heads??” he wrote.

One fan came to Bryan’s defense, noting, “This literally has killed people before at sporting events, you tried your hardest to get the show in. F**k em.”

“To death,” Bryan replied. “See yall next week in Mississippi!!! Let’s gooooo.”

Bryan tour kicked off back in March. The trek will take the singer across the North America and Europe. His final show is currently scheduled for Oct. 10 in Auburn, Alabama.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images