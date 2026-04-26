Luke Combs Gifts $150K to Indiana Children’s Hospital Amid His Packs with Purpose Initiative

Luke Combs new initiative has already given back in a big way. The country star recently got into trading cards, and decided to turn his new hobby into a charitable initiative, Packs with Purpose.

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Back in March, Combs announced that, while on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, he’d be partnering with card shops in many cities he visited to auction off packs for a local charity.

“I think this will be a really fun way to engage with you guys, to engage with the card community, and do some good,” he said at the time.

That has already proven true. After his April 18 show in South Bend, Indiana, a local charity revealed that they were the recipient of Combs’ fundraiser.

In a post to Instagram, A Rosie Place for Children, a specialty hospital dedicated to serving families with medically fragile children, reflected on the major gift.

“We don’t have the final total yet, but we know it’s over $150,000! $150,000 raised to create a world of YES for medically fragile children and their families,” the post read. “That’s more than 200 sleepovers provided for children at no cost to families! We are in awe and overcome with gratitude.”

According to the post, Combs told the charity’s founder, “We were so glad to be able to help the children, it’s amazing what you all do there.”

Luke Combs’ Tour

Combs kicked off his latest tour in March, following the release of his new album, The Way I Am.

The tour has been a hit from the first show of the trek, when Combs broke an attendance record at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

That night, 70,921 people showed up to watch Combs’ set. Previously, a boxing match between Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford held the record at 70,482, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

As for the album Combs is supporting, during an appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the singer revealed how the LP speaks to where he is at his life right now.

“I’m so OK with the way that I am now,” he said. “Honestly, at risk of sounding ironic, it’s like I, at 35, I obviously don’t have life all the way figured out. But I’m as comfortable, if not more comfortable in my skin than I’ve ever been.”

Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

