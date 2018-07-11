New Tom Petty Box Set, An American Treasure, Coming This September

Watch the video for previously unreleased song "Keep A Little Soul."

Tom Petty fans, rejoice.

On September 28, Reprise Records will release a 60-track box set that includes previously unreleased songs from the late songwriter, in addition to a number of rarities, live versions, and alternate workings of Petty classics. 

“Everyone involved in this project chose each track with tremendous care and deep respect for the body of work Tom Petty created over the course of 40 years,” said Petty’s daughter, Adria, and wife, Dana, in a joint statement. “He also accumulated a wealth of unreleased music in his vaults, and we have collectively uncovered one gem after another that will keep us all listening and discovering new facets of Tom’s talent for many years to come. We can’t wait to share with Tom’s fans this musical portrait of an artist who deeply affected our culture and indelibly touched the lives of fans the world over.”

Below, you can watch the video for “Keep A Little Soul,” a previously unreleased song from 1982 that was recorded for the album Long After Dark.

See full tracklist for the box set after the video, as well as information on the different formats available for purchase on September 28.

AN AMERICAN TREASURE TRACK LISTING (4-CD Editions):
CD 1
1
Surrender
Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions—1976
2
Listen To Her Heart
Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977
3
Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll
Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977
4
When The Time Comes
Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978
5
You’re Gonna Get It
Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It! sessions—1978
6
Radio Promotion Spot
1977
7
Rockin’ Around (With You)
Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers —November 9, 1976
8
Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)
Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—1976
9
Breakdown
Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977
10
The Wild One, Forever
Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—November 9, 1976
11
No Second Thoughts
Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978
12
Here Comes My Girl
Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979
13
What Are You Doing In My Life
Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979
14
Louisiana Rain
Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979
15
Lost In Your Eyes
Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions—1974
CD 2
1
Keep A Little Soul
Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982
2
Even The Losers
Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY—1989
3
Keeping Me Alive
Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982
4
Don’t Treat Me Like A Stranger
B-side to UK single of “I Won’t Back Down”—April, 1989
5
The Apartment Song
Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks)—1984
6
Concert Intro
Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981
7
King’s Road
Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981
8
Clear The Aisles
Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981
9
A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me)
Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981
10
Straight Into Darkness
Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA—May 5, 1982
11
You Can Still Change Your Mind
Album track from Hard Promises—May 5, 1981
12
Rebels
Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—1985
13
Deliver Me
Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions—1982
14
Alright For Now
Album track from Full Moon Fever—April 24, 1989
15
The Damage You’ve Done
Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) sessions—1987
16
The Best Of Everything
Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—March 26, 1985
17
Walkin’ From The Fire
Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions—March 1, 1984
18
King Of The Hill
Early take (with Roger McGuinn)—November 23, 1987
CD 3
1
I Won’t Back Down
Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA—February 4, 1997
2
Gainesville
Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—February 12, 1998
3
You And I Will Meet Again
Album track from Into The Great Wide Open—July 2, 1991
4
Into The Great Wide Open
Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena—November 24, 1991
5
Two Gunslingers
Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY—May 25, 2013
6
Lonesome Dave
Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions—July 23, 1993
7
To Find A Friend
Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994
8
Crawling Back To You
Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994
9
Wake Up Time
Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions—August 12, 1992
10
Grew Up Fast
Album track from Songs and Music from “She’s the One”—August 6, 1996
11
I Don’t Belong
Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—December 3, 1998
12
Accused Of Love
Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999
13
Lonesome Sundown
Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999
14
Don’t Fade On Me
Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers—sessions—April 20, 1994
CD 4
1
You And Me
Clubhouse version—November 9, 2007
2
Have Love Will Travel
Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002
3
Money Becomes King
Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002
4
Bus To Tampa Bay
Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—August 11, 2011
5
Saving Grace
Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA—June 16, 2006
6
Down South
Album track from Highway Companion—July 25, 2006
7
Southern Accents
Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006
8
Insider
Live (with Stevie Nicks) at O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006
9
Two Men Talking
Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 16, 2012
10
Fault Lines
Album track from Hypnotic Eye—July 29, 2014
11
Sins Of My Youth
Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 12, 2012
12
Good Enough
Alternate version from Mojo sessions—2012
13
Something Good Coming
Album track from Mojo—July 15, 2010
14
Save Your Water
Album track from Mudcrutch 2—May 20, 2016
15
Like A Diamond
Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions—2002
16
Hungry No More
Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA—June 15, 2016

 

An American Treasure will be released in multiple formats:

An American Treasure: Deluxe Edition—A 4-CD set that features all 60 tracks, plus a 52-page booklet with rare and previously unseen photographs of Tom, his bandmates, family and friends. The booklet also features detailed track-by-track liner notes by noted journalist and Tom Petty aficionado Bud Scoppa, who drew upon his previous interviews with Tom and new conversations with Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ryan Ulyate, as well as Adria and Dana Petty.

An American Treasure: Super Deluxe Limited Edition—A 4-CD set that features all 60 tracks and an 84-page hardbound book expanded from the Deluxe Edition to include many additional photographs and an essay by renowned author Nicholas Dawidoff – written especially for An American Treasure – that speaks to Tom Petty’s presence in our lives and influence on our culture for more than 40 years.  This special package also includes a newly-created lithograph of Shepard Fairey’s cover artwork, as well as custom reproductions of Tom Petty’s handwritten lyrics to four songs featured in this collection and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

An American Treasure: Vinyl Edition—A 6-LP set that features all 60 tracks and a 48-page booklet containing all of the photographic and editorial elements found in the CD Deluxe Edition.  This set also includes the Nicholas Dawidoff essay.  This special Vinyl Edition will be released on Friday, November 23, but is available for pre-order now.

An American Treasure: Standard Edition—A 2-CD set that features 26 career spanning tracks chosen from the Deluxe editions, as well as Bud Scoppa’s detailed track-by-track.

All newly released recordings on An American Treasure have been mixed by Ryan Ulyate from pristine transfers of the original studio multitrack masters. All 60 recordings have been re-mastered for this collection by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.