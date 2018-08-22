To mark the release of his new song “Under Lime,” Elvis Costello has released a colorful new clip for the track.

Created by visual artist Eamon Singer, the video features both the song’s full lyrics as well as a number of accompanying visuals, including paintings, drawings, and mixed media pieces, all inspired by Costello and his band the Imposters. The track itself follows the titular Jimmie of Costello’s 2010 song “Jimmie Standing In The Rain,” and features lively horns and twinkling keys.

“Under Lime” is off Costello’s forthcoming album Look Now, due out via Concord Records on October 12. The album is Costello’s first with the Imposters since 2008’s Momofuku. Costello’s most recent studio release is 2013’s Wise Up Ghost.

Watch the video for “Under Lime” and see the full Look Now track list below.

Look Now track list:

1. Under Lime

2. Don’t Look Now

3. Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter

4. Stripping Paper

5. Unwanted Number

6. I Let The Sun Go Down

7. Mr. & Mrs. Hush

8. Photographs Can Lie

9. Dishonor The Stars

10. Suspect My Tears

11. Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?

12. He’s Given Me Things

Deluxe Special Edition Tracks:

13. Isabelle In Tears

14. Adieu Paris (L’Envie Des Étoiles)

15. The Final Mrs. Curtain

16. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way

