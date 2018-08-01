Enter the November/December Lyric Contest

We are currently accepting entries for the November/December 2018 Lyric Contest. Deadline is September 15th at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…

  • Co-Write with Charlie Worsham
  • Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
  • Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
  • Paul Reed Smith SE A50E Guitar
  • Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the November/December 2018 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline September 15th, 2018 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

Click here to read about the judges.

Read about 2017 Grand Prize Winner Adrian Gronseth’s trip to Nashville and enter the contest below.

November/December 2018 Lyric Contest

The entry fee is $15.00 per song and includes a single issue of American Songwriter Magazine (Applies to US entrants only). You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest.
Copy/paste lyrics into text box from Word Document to preserve formatting.
