3 Forgotten Classic Rock Songs From the Early 1980s You Need To Hear

Art is strange. For some reason, some songs and not others stand the test of time. Audiences can be fickle, and history can be most of all. But while we remember some tracks as classics, others find themselves falling through the cracks all too easily.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that were great in their time but that somehow went away over the years. Indeed, these are three forgotten classic rock songs from the early 1980s you need to hear again.

“Against The Wind” by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band from ‘Against The Wind’ (1980)

While Bob Seger fans may remember this song well, it’s not exactly one that pops up in conversation all the time. But it definitely should. Bob Seger is known for songs like “Turn The Page”, “Night Moves”, and “Like A Rock”. But this is one that should rise up to the level of those and others of its ilk. Seger is one of those songwriters who are both top of their class and not discussed enough. Let’s change that. Let’s get “Against The Wind” more attention and time on the airwaves!

“Slippery People” by Talking Heads from ‘Speaking In Tongues’ (1983)

Those who have obsessed over the concert film Stop Making Sense may not know this, but for most normal people, it’s long slipped through the cracks. Still, lead vocalist David Byrne stands out on it. His vocal performance is inspired; he seems possessed by music. It’s coming out of his mouth, eyes, ears, fingertips, everything. He wants to go mad within it. And that’s just what’s so grand.

“One World (Not Three)” by The Police from ‘Ghost In The Machine’ (1981)

Like the other bands on this album, The Police are known for other songs—not this one. But when you put this track on full volume while racing down the highway in your 4×4, there isn’t much better. The vibes, the horns, the lyrics, and the sound. It consumes you and yet leaves space for everything you ever wanted. What a magic trick!

Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns