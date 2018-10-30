Just in time for Halloween, Amy Ray has shared an eerie new clip for her song “Dadgum Down.”

Directed by Sozo Bear Films’ Luke Pilgrim and Brad Kennedy, the video follows Ray as she tries to find her missing young daughter (played by Izabella Dzmitryieva) in a post-apocalyptic environment, encountering creepy scenes and an even creepier, mysterious group of uniformed villains along the way for a vibe that echoes Stranger Things and the Hunger Games trilogy. The group shot the video in north Georgia, where the real-life Ray lives with her family.

“I think the video for ‘Dadgum Down’ captures the frenetic yet moody nature of the song,” Ray says. “The song is about so many different things: loss, searching, emptiness and determination to roll with the punches and accept human nature for what it is. In my small north Georgia community everybody chips in to make things happen, so the video is really an example of ‘it takes a village’ to raise art or find a lost child.”

“Dadgum Down” is off Ray’s recently released album Holler. Watch the video for “Dadgum Down” and see Ray’s upcoming tour dates below.

Amy Ray tour dates:

Oct 30 – Winston-Salem, NC | The Ramkat w/ HC McEntire

Nov 7 – Tampa, FL | Crowbar w/Danielle Howle

Nov 8 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL | Ponte Vedra Concert Hall /Danielle Howle

Nov 9 – Statesboro, GA | Averitt Center for the Arts w/ Tony ArataSU

Nov 11 – York, SC | Sylvia Theater w/Danielle Howle

Nov 13 – Nelsonville, OH | Stuart’s Opera House w/Amythyst Kiah

Nov 14 – Ann Arbor, MI | The Ark w/Amythyst Kiah

Nov 15 – Chicago, IL | Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music w/Amythyst Kiah

Nov 27 – Akron, OH | EJ Thomas Hall w/Chastity Brown

Nov 28 – Indianapolis, IN | The Hi-Fi w/Chastity Brown

Nov 30 – Athens, GA | The Foundry w/Chastity Brown

Dec 1 – Rocky Mount, VA | The Harvester w/After Jack

Dec 2 – Charleston, WV | Mountain Stage

