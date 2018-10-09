Congratulations to all of our November/December 2018 winners! Click here to enter the January/February 2019 contest.

1st Place

“The Captain’s Son”

by Ryan T. Miller

Oxford, MS

Well the night has come upon us and I don’t know where to go

My compass ain’t responding and the stars don’t want to show

I can feel the ancient tension running deep beneath her keel

The fight between the fathoms and the give within her wheel

And down below the captain lies sleeping in his rack.

I am the watchman; just an ensign with no hand upon my back

With no hand upon my back.

For months the ship has drifted, with waters smooth as glass

No wind to push her sails, no spray to tarnish brass

And though we’ve made no progress, our hardships they’ve been light.

I relished in the ease with which my days turned into nights.

But now the winds are howling, my resolve begins to crack

The captain lies below the deck; no hand upon my back

No hand upon my back.

And he rose from His sleep, and said you wind, be still

I am the captain of this vessel, and you’ll bow unto my will

Who is this man, how he commands, the winds he doth rebuke

My faith within Him grows and my death he will commute

And yet behind the stern; somewhere distant in the night

The sun begins to chase the moon, the dawn will bring the light

I raise my fist against the wind, I shout and bare my teeth

The captain may be sleeping but I feel him neath my feet

He doesn’t have to push me on, to tell me when to tack.

I am the captain’s youngest son, with His hand upon my back

His hand upon my back

And he rose from His sleep, and said you wind, be still

I am the captain of this vessel, and you’ll bow unto my will

Who is this man, how he commands, the winds he doth rebuke

My faith within Him grows and my death he will commute

2nd Place

“Convicted”

by Gary Laymon

Tulsa, OK

Today I stand convicted

Yeah today I stand condemned

I tried to put my past behind me

And I’ve tried to make amends

Even though I served my sentence

Still the world cannot forgive

Today I stand convicted

I stand convicted once again.

I got laid off for lie

Well I know that wasn’t right

But if a man can’t make a living

How’s a family to survive

Turned down at every option

Just because I’ve been in jail

My judgment and my sentence

Condemned to live my life in hell.

Today I stand convicted

Yeah today I stand condemned

I tried to put my past behind me

And I’ve tried to make amends

Even though I served my sentence

Still the world cannot forgive

Today I stand convicted

I stand convicted once again.

Yeah I know, that I’m to blame

And I alone must bare my shame

Through the eyes of my precious children

Whose only crime is to share my name

God it hurts to see them suffering

I can’t look them in the eye

For I know that I’m the reason

They sleep hungry again tonight

Today I stand convicted

Yeah today I stand condemned

I tried to put my past behind me

And I’ve tried to make amends

Even though I served my sentence

Still the world cannot forgive

Today I stand convicted

I stand convicted once again.

Lord you know I’ve paid my penance

Why won’t they let me live

Today I stand convicted

I stand convicted once again.

3rd Place

“Nowhere Fast”

by Robert Altimura

Phoenix, AZ

The devil knows but he’s in Hell

The president knows but he won’t tell

your neighbor don’t care

your preacher don’t dare

It’s all up to you but you won’t last

you’ve got to admit you’re gong nowhere—–

nowhere fast

Your lovers in love but not with you

Whatever you’ve done just wouldn’t do

your mama has fits

your papa just hits

it’s all up to you but you won’t last

you’ve gotta admit you’re going nowhere—–

nowhere fast

Pedal to the metal and the wheels all spin

you race a good race but you never win

you follow the rules

but rules are for fools

you’ve got all the skills but you’re out of gas

you’ve got to admit you’re going nowhere——-

nowhere fast

4th Place

“Oh My Soul”

by Nitanee Paris Lawson

Malibu, CA

This wanting takes me over

I dive in though I may sink

I’m swimming in deep water

While I’m dying for a drink

I abandon my direction

Where the river’s standing still

And if my wet reflection

Says wander then I will

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

I’m listening to you now

Between the river and the railroad

Between the forest and the sea

I’ll follow you to places

You want my heart to be

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

I’m listening to you now

Breaking glass can sound like music

In the moment where I stand

And the sand inside my hourglass

Is softer in my hands

Time drips into an ocean

Where only truth is heard

And we answer all our questions

Without saying any words

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

I’m listening to you now

Between the river and the railroad

Between the forest and the sea

I’ll follow you to places

You want my heart to be

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

I’m listening to you now

I swear that I can taste you

Between the bitter and the sweet

And a hunger for connection

Comes washing over me

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

I’m listening to you now

Between the river and the railroad

Between the forest and the sea

I’ll follow you to places

You want my heart to be

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

Oh my soul

I’m listening to you now

Honorable Mention

“A Simple Man”

by Dusty Tanner

Mckinney, TX

“The Ghost of Times Square”

by Kane Bates

Alberta, CA

“Disappearing Act”

by Brent Bridewell

Chicago, IL

“Payback Is A Beach”

Ditalian Cole

Meridian, MS

“Christ Haunted”

Matt Soileau

Spring, TX

“Ryleigh’s Song”

Edith Hall

Flovilla, GA

“Faith Is Gone”

Mario Zecca

Torrington, Connecticut

“Other People”

Bill Lienhard, Launa Schweizer

Brooklyn, NY

“Good People”

Chris Clabough

Cleveland, TN

“Nobody’s Nobody”

Mick Evans

Bristol, UK

“Maine”

Amanda Palasciano

Nashville, TN

“They Can’t Believe They Made Him”

Ditalian Cole

Meridian, MS

“Late Bloomer”

Stephen Stanard

Los Angeles, CA

“Imperfect Shine”

Dennis O’Connor

Whippany, NJ

“Beloved”

Tyna Freeman

Elgin, SC

“Good Kid”

Kevin Nolan

El Segundo, CA

“Gray Christmas”

Gordon Glantz

Blue Bell, PA

“Broken”

David Singleton

Las Vegas, NV

