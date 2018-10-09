Congratulations to all of our November/December 2018 winners! Click here to enter the January/February 2019 contest.
1st Place
“The Captain’s Son”
by Ryan T. Miller
Oxford, MS
Well the night has come upon us and I don’t know where to go
My compass ain’t responding and the stars don’t want to show
I can feel the ancient tension running deep beneath her keel
The fight between the fathoms and the give within her wheel
And down below the captain lies sleeping in his rack.
I am the watchman; just an ensign with no hand upon my back
With no hand upon my back.
For months the ship has drifted, with waters smooth as glass
No wind to push her sails, no spray to tarnish brass
And though we’ve made no progress, our hardships they’ve been light.
I relished in the ease with which my days turned into nights.
But now the winds are howling, my resolve begins to crack
The captain lies below the deck; no hand upon my back
No hand upon my back.
And he rose from His sleep, and said you wind, be still
I am the captain of this vessel, and you’ll bow unto my will
Who is this man, how he commands, the winds he doth rebuke
My faith within Him grows and my death he will commute
And yet behind the stern; somewhere distant in the night
The sun begins to chase the moon, the dawn will bring the light
I raise my fist against the wind, I shout and bare my teeth
The captain may be sleeping but I feel him neath my feet
He doesn’t have to push me on, to tell me when to tack.
I am the captain’s youngest son, with His hand upon my back
His hand upon my back
And he rose from His sleep, and said you wind, be still
I am the captain of this vessel, and you’ll bow unto my will
Who is this man, how he commands, the winds he doth rebuke
My faith within Him grows and my death he will commute
2nd Place
“Convicted”
by Gary Laymon
Tulsa, OK
Today I stand convicted
Yeah today I stand condemned
I tried to put my past behind me
And I’ve tried to make amends
Even though I served my sentence
Still the world cannot forgive
Today I stand convicted
I stand convicted once again.
I got laid off for lie
Well I know that wasn’t right
But if a man can’t make a living
How’s a family to survive
Turned down at every option
Just because I’ve been in jail
My judgment and my sentence
Condemned to live my life in hell.
Today I stand convicted
Yeah today I stand condemned
I tried to put my past behind me
And I’ve tried to make amends
Even though I served my sentence
Still the world cannot forgive
Today I stand convicted
I stand convicted once again.
Yeah I know, that I’m to blame
And I alone must bare my shame
Through the eyes of my precious children
Whose only crime is to share my name
God it hurts to see them suffering
I can’t look them in the eye
For I know that I’m the reason
They sleep hungry again tonight
Today I stand convicted
Yeah today I stand condemned
I tried to put my past behind me
And I’ve tried to make amends
Even though I served my sentence
Still the world cannot forgive
Today I stand convicted
I stand convicted once again.
Lord you know I’ve paid my penance
Why won’t they let me live
Today I stand convicted
I stand convicted once again.
3rd Place
“Nowhere Fast”
by Robert Altimura
Phoenix, AZ
The devil knows but he’s in Hell
The president knows but he won’t tell
your neighbor don’t care
your preacher don’t dare
It’s all up to you but you won’t last
you’ve got to admit you’re gong nowhere—–
nowhere fast
Your lovers in love but not with you
Whatever you’ve done just wouldn’t do
your mama has fits
your papa just hits
it’s all up to you but you won’t last
you’ve gotta admit you’re going nowhere—–
nowhere fast
Pedal to the metal and the wheels all spin
you race a good race but you never win
you follow the rules
but rules are for fools
you’ve got all the skills but you’re out of gas
you’ve got to admit you’re going nowhere——-
nowhere fast
4th Place
“Oh My Soul”
by Nitanee Paris Lawson
Malibu, CA
This wanting takes me over
I dive in though I may sink
I’m swimming in deep water
While I’m dying for a drink
I abandon my direction
Where the river’s standing still
And if my wet reflection
Says wander then I will
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
I’m listening to you now
Between the river and the railroad
Between the forest and the sea
I’ll follow you to places
You want my heart to be
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
I’m listening to you now
Breaking glass can sound like music
In the moment where I stand
And the sand inside my hourglass
Is softer in my hands
Time drips into an ocean
Where only truth is heard
And we answer all our questions
Without saying any words
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
I’m listening to you now
Between the river and the railroad
Between the forest and the sea
I’ll follow you to places
You want my heart to be
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
I’m listening to you now
I swear that I can taste you
Between the bitter and the sweet
And a hunger for connection
Comes washing over me
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
I’m listening to you now
Between the river and the railroad
Between the forest and the sea
I’ll follow you to places
You want my heart to be
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
Oh my soul
I’m listening to you now
Honorable Mention
“A Simple Man”
by Dusty Tanner
Mckinney, TX
“The Ghost of Times Square”
by Kane Bates
Alberta, CA
“Disappearing Act”
by Brent Bridewell
Chicago, IL
“Payback Is A Beach”
Ditalian Cole
Meridian, MS
“Christ Haunted”
Matt Soileau
Spring, TX
“Ryleigh’s Song”
Edith Hall
Flovilla, GA
“Faith Is Gone”
Mario Zecca
Torrington, Connecticut
“Other People”
Bill Lienhard, Launa Schweizer
Brooklyn, NY
“Good People”
Chris Clabough
Cleveland, TN
“Nobody’s Nobody”
Mick Evans
Bristol, UK
“Maine”
Amanda Palasciano
Nashville, TN
“They Can’t Believe They Made Him”
Ditalian Cole
Meridian, MS
“Late Bloomer”
Stephen Stanard
Los Angeles, CA
“Imperfect Shine”
Dennis O’Connor
Whippany, NJ
“Beloved”
Tyna Freeman
Elgin, SC
“Good Kid”
Kevin Nolan
El Segundo, CA
“Gray Christmas”
Gordon Glantz
Blue Bell, PA
“Broken”
David Singleton
Las Vegas, NV