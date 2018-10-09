Photo by Don Van Cleave

We are currently accepting entries for the January/February 2019 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th, 2018 at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…

Co-Write with Brent Cobb

Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

Paul Reed Smith SE AX20E Guitar

Sennheiser E935 Microphone

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the January/February 2019 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline November 15th, 2018 at 11:59pm (CST).

