‘American Idol’ Sends Two Artists Home on Taylor Swift Night—Here’s Who Made the Top 5

American Idol is getting closer to naming its season 24 champion. On the April 27 episode of the series, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the five remaining contestants following the Top 7‘s Taylor Swift-themed night of competition.

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In addition to the Swift performances, the contestants sang songs from California’s biggest artists for the judging panel, which was made up of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and special guest Nikki Glaser. Bryan also took the stage himself, performing his latest single, “Country and She Knows It.”

At the end of the night, Brooks and Daniel Stallworth were sent home, as their respective performances of “Love Story” and “Fearless” did not garner enough votes to move them through to the next round.

The five remaining contests will now move on to the Class of 2006: Reunion episode. In that installment, Idol favorites from season 5 will return to the show.

Taylor Hicks won the season, while Katharine McPhee was the runner-up. Other notable contestants included Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, and Elliott Yamin.

Read on to see which contestants made it into the Top 5 of the season, and to relive the performances that propelled them on in the competition.

American Idol Names Season 24’s Top 5 Contestants

Braden Rumfelt—”Cardigan” by Taylor Swift / “This Love” by Maroon 5

Chris Tungseth—”Exile” by Taylor Swift / “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

Hannah Harper—”Mean” by Taylor Swift / “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Merle Haggard

Jordan McCullough—”Tim McGraw” by Taylor Swift / “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

Keyla Richardson—”Lover” by Taylor Swift / “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless