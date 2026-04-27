‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Taylor Swift Night, Top 5 Reveal, and Nikki Glaser Guest Judge (April 27, 2026)

For the first time in American Idol history, tonight’s episode will serve as a full-on Taylor Swift tribute. That’s right Swifties, it’s Taylor Swift night on Idol. Tune in for season 24’s latest episode, starting at 8 PM EST. The top 7 contestants will take the stage, with two ultimately landing on the chopping block.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

The Votes Are In

After the performances, Seacrest revealed that Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Jordan McCullough, Hannah Harper, and Chris Tungseth are moving on to next week. That means that Brooks and Daniel Stallworth are going home.

Luke Bryan Takes the Stage

The country superstar brought his latest single, “Country and She Knows It,” to the Idol stage.

Keyla Richardson Covers Etta James

“I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James was Richardson’s choice for her second song of the night. The judges gave Richardson a standing ovation after her performance, with Glaser calling it “insane” and Bryan noted that “tears just started happening” to him while she was on stage. You can vote for Richardson on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Keyla” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 20 to 21523.

Hannah Harper Performs Merle Haggard

In honor of her husband’s support, Harper decided to sing Merle Haggard’s “That’s the Way Love Goes” as her second song of the night. Richie said Harper’s performance was “amazing,” and Underwood called it “perfect.” You can vote for Harper on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Hannah” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 8 to 21523.

Chris Tungseth Takes on Billie Eilish

For his second performance of the night, Tungseth decided to sing one of his favorite tracks, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Bryan said Tungseth’s time on stage was “special,” while Richie praised his emotional delivery. You can vote for Tungseth on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Chris” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 17 to 21523.

Braden Rumfelt Has Fun With Maroon 5

Rumfelt sang “This Love,” the second Maroon 5 song of the night, in order to show how much fun he’s having amid his Idol journey. He accomplished that, with Bryan saying he did “a great job” and Richie praising his performance style. You can vote for Rumfelt on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Braden” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 19 to 21523.

'American Idol' Is Looking for Its Next Star

Seacrest announced that information is now available about auditioning for next season of American Idol.

Daniel Stallworth Impresses Again

With his performance of Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s “Best Part,” Stallworth wowed the judges. “You sang all the notes!” Underwood quipped after Stallworth’s time on stage, while Riche praised it as “amazing.” You can vote for Stallworth on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Daniel” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 4 to 21523.

Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul Are Returning!

Next week, Idol OGs Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul will return to mentor the Top 5. Additionally, the latter performer will join the judges’ panel during next week’s episode.

Jordan McCullough Makes the Judges Love Him

Though McCullough chose Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” as his second song of the night, he managed to make the judges do just that with his performance. The crowd took a while to quiet after McCullough’s time on stage, and the judges were equally inspired. Richie admitted that he was near tears and Underwood praised his voice as one of the best ever. You can vote for McCullough on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Jordan” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 14 21523.

Brooks Takes on Maroon 5

One week after he revealed his new girlfriend—Top 11 finalist Rae—Brooks put his new feelings of love into a performance of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.” The judges were impressed, with Bryan praising it as “the perfect song choice” and Underwood expressing wonder over his “magical” voice. You can vote for Brooks on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Brooks” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 10 to 21523.

An Ode to California

For the contestants’ second performance of the night, they we’re tasked with singing songs in honor of the great state of California.

Braden Rumfelt Gets Praise

Glaser said Rumfelt “ate” his performance, before the singer revealed that he didn’t know the song before this week. Bryan said it was his favorite performance of Rumfelt’s thus far, Richie said he believed the story of the song, and Underwood praised how comfortable he looked on stage. You can vote for Rumfelt on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Braden” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 19 to 21523.

Braden Rumfelt Enters His 'Folklore' Era

Braden Rumfelt turned to Swift’s Folklore era for his performance, singing “Cardigan.”

Keyla Richardson Nails It

“We do not ever have to worry about you,” Underwood told Richardson after her time on stage. The other judges agreed, with Glaser praising her new spin on the song, Bryan championing her growing confidence, and Richie said he was left speechless. You can vote for Richardson on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Keyla” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 20 to 21523.

Keyla Richardson Channels "Lover"

Single mom Keyla Richardson impressed with her unique spin on the title track off of Swift’s 2019 album.

Daniel Stallworth Gets a Standing Ovation

All four judges were on their feet after Stallworth’s performance, with all of them pointing out how he made the song his own. You can vote for Stallworth on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Daniel” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 4 to 21523.

Daniel Stallworth Is "Fearless"

For his performance, Daniel Stallworth added a more upbeat vibe to “Fearless,” the title track off of Swift’s sophomore album.

Judges Want More from Brooks

Bryan said he wanted more energy from Brooks, but complimented his take on the track. Meanwhile, Richie urged Brooks to tap into his storyteller capabilities, Underwood reminded him to breathe, and Glaser called him “a star.” You can vote for Brooks on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Brooks” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 10 to 21523.

Brooks Takes on "Love Story"

Brooks added his own unique take to Swift’s mega hit, “Love Story,” which she released in 2008.

Hannah Harper Earns Praise

“Hannah I’m not going to be mean to you,” Glaser quipped, before all the other judges praised the contestant. Bryan said Harper is continue to “kill it,” Richie noted “this is how you do it,” and Underwood complimented the bluegrass twang she added to the performance. You can vote for Harper on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Hannah” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 8 to 21523.

Hannah Harper Gets "Mean"

Stay-at-home mom Hannah Harper put her own spin on “Mean,” a sassy track that appeared on Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now.

Chris Tungseth

Underwood complimented Tungseth’s “tender quality” to his voice, Glaser said she got goosebumps, and Bryan noted it was one of his favorite performances from him, a sentiment with which Richie agreed. After the judges spoke, Tungseth revealed that he used to listen to “Blank Space” before football games. You can vote for Tungseth on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Chris” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 17 to 21523.

Chris Tungseth Takes on "Exile"

Chris Tungseth went moody for his Swift choice, performing “Exile” from her 2020 album, Folklore.

Jordan McCullough Impresses

“That is the way to put barbecue sauce on Taylor Swift!” Lionel Richie complimented, before Carrie Underwood praised McCullough’s smooth voice and Glaser said it was a privilege to hear his performance. Additionally, Luke Bryan complimented his unexpected song choice. You can vote for McCullough on American Idol‘s website, by commented “Jordan” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by texting 14 21523.

Jordan McCullough Opts For Early Swift

The first performer of the night was Jordan McCullough, who decided to perform Swift’s first-ever single, “Tim McGraw.”

Eras Tour Dancer Are in the House

Dancers who performed on Swift’s Eras Tour are on hand to watch all the action.

Ryan Seacrest Kicks Things Off