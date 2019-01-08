Bonnaroo on Tuesday revealed the lineup for its 2019 festival.

Headlining the three-day juggernaut in Manchester, Tennessee will be inveterate jam-band Phish, who will perform two sets on Sunday and a late-night set Friday. Childish Gambino and Post Malone will headline the main stage on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

The 18th iteration of the festival will take place June 13-16. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 10 at 11 a.m. CT. Click here for more ticket information.

See the full lineup below.

Check out our past Bonnaroo coverage here.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

Saba

Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump

12th Planet

Sunsquabi

All Them Witches

Magic City Hippies

The Nude Party

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The Comet Is Coming

Jack Harlow

Eprom

Caroline Rose

Donna Missal

Peach Pit

Hekler

Dorfex Bos

*****

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Phish (Late Evening Set)

Childish Gambino

Solange

The Avett Brothers

Brockhampton

GRiZ

RL Grime

Beach House

GRiZ SuperJam

NGHTMRE

Gojira

Courtney Barnett

Girl Talk

AJR

Catfish And The Bottlemen

K.Flay

Anoushka Shankar

Nahko & Medicine For The People

Liquid Stranger

Deafheaven

Parquet Courts

Rival Sons

Ibeyi

Jade Cicada

Las Cafeteras

Cherry Glazerr

The Teskey Brothers

Medasin

Tyla Yaweh

Ducky

Monsieur Periné

Mersiv

Crooked Colours

*****

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Post Malone

Odesza

Hozier

Kacey Musgraves

The National

The Lonely Island

ZHU

Juice WRLD

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Gucci Mane

John Prine

Jim James (Full Band)

Maren Morris

Gramatik

Shovels & Rope

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Quinn XCII

Clairo

Bishop Briggs

Hippo Campus

Space Jesus

Tokimonsta

Chelsea Cutler

The Record Company

SNBRN

Ruston Kelly

Whipped Cream

Rubblebucket

Little Simz

Memba

Deva Mahal

DJ Mel

*****

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Phish (2 Sets)

The Lumineers

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Illenium

Walk The Moon

Mac DeMarco

King Princess

Lil Dicky

G Jones

Trampled By Turtles

The Wood Brothers

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum)

The Soul Rebels

The Lemon Twigs

Two Feet

AC Slater

CID

Dombresky

Bombino

Faye Webster

Ripe

Kikagaku Moyo

Igloohost

