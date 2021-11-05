Blake Shelton Shares Wedding Song He Wrote for Gwen Stefani, “We Can Reach The Stars”

Blake Shelton is showing his romantic side on his latest single, “We Can Reach for the Stars.“

When the songwriter was tasked with writing vows for his wedding to Gwen Stefani in July, the “Sangria” singer opted to do one better. He did what he does best: he wrote her a song.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” said Shelton. “I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time. I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach The Stars’ and I’m really honored to be with her. That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

The result of Blake’s efforts is the closing track for his soon-to-be-released Body Language Deluxe album, due December 3. Throughout the song, Shelton shares his feelings for his new bride, wearing his heart on his sleeve. You know you amaze my heart / You saved my heart.

And I know we can reach the stars / That’s how far my love will go for you / I know we can / reach the stars / You’ve already hung the moon / You’ve already hung the moon, he sings in the chorus. Listen to Shelton’s love letter to Gwen below.

In addition, Shelton, who was announced as a performer on the 55th Annual CMA awards, is set to perform his new tune, “Come Back As A Country Boy,” on the show, airing Nov. 10 on ABC.

BODY LANGUAGE DELUXE TRACK LISTING



1. Come Back As A Country Boy (Michael Hardy, Josh Thompson, Jordan Schmidt)

2. Fire Up The Night (feat. HARDY) (Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Brian Kelley, Bart Butler)

3. Minimum Wage (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

4. Body Language (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)

5. Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

6. Now I Don’t (Jessi Alexander, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

7. Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

8. Corn (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

9. Makin’ It Up As You Go (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

10. Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

11. The Girl Can’t Help It (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

12. The Flow (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

13. Neon Time (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

14. Bible Verses (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)

15. Throw It On Back (feat. Brooks & Dunn) (Bobby Pinson, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins)

16. We Can Reach The Stars (Blake Shelton, Craig Wiseman)