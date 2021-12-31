Zac Brown Tests Positive for Covid-19; Cancels New Year’s Eve Appearance in Nashville

Zac Brown fans, who were looking forward to bringing in the new year with the band are sure to be disappointed. The Band announced the cancellation of their appearance on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, due to Brown testing positive for Covid-19.

Brown took to Instagram to share a message with his fans.

“We are deeply disappointed to share that Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at Nashville’s Big Bash tomorrow night on CBS. Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Brown wrote. “While we were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew, and venue staff.”

Zac Brown Band was one of many artists set to perform in downtown Nashville on New Year’s Eve. Hosted by Bobby Bones and co-hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith, the CBS live event is set to welcome artists such as Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Blake Shelton, Lady A and many more.

“We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year,” Brown concluded. “We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy 2022! (heart emoji) Zac.”

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air at 8 p.m. EST/PST and then again at 11:30 p.m. EST/PST.

Zac Brown courtesy Live in the Vineyard