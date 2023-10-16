November/December 2023 Lyric Contest – Congratulations to all our November/December 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

CLICK HERE to enter the January/February Lyric contest.

1st Place

“Who I’m From”

By Trent Fisher, Terri Jo Box, and Russell Sutton

She was a bible reader, a second chance giver

A clean your plate or cook your own dinner

An up-all Christmas nighter

A goodbye hug, a front porch cryer

He was Aviators and Copenhagen

Superman when I needed saving

He was working all week then he’d take me fishing

Amazing grace and Folsom Prison

So if you ask me where I’m from

Well it’s more than just a little stop off of highway 31

CH

I’m from two kids that’s stuck it out

Built up a home inside a house

I’m from a 3-A state champ team that we still talk about

I’m from a preacher and a coach

One high school teacher and all the folks that I ran into

That taught me something growing up

Yeah I love my town but I’m more proud

Of who I’m from

I’m a dream chaser

A family builder

I put my faith in something bigger

With back home in my blood

There’s more where that came from

Repeat CH



I’m from two kids that’s stuck it out

Built up a home inside a house

I’m from the cold beer senior-year crowd, and we’re still around

I’m from a raised right down the road

Homecoming queen that I’ll grow old with

Like our folks did watching our kids growing up

Yeah I love my town but I’m more proud

Yeah I love my town but I’m way more proud

Of who I’m from

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

2nd Place

“If This Old Hat Could Talk”

By Rick Ryan

Swear I still heard Grandpa talkin’

When I paid my last respects

A storyteller in this life

And I’m sure one in the next

Now, wherever up there Grandpa’s at

I know that he can see

I’m wearin’ that old Stetson hat

He handed down to me

If this old hat could talk

Ninety years of tales to tell

‘Bout bluegrass shows and rodeos

And raisin’ holy hell

‘Bout the America that he explored

Everywhere his boots would walk

Yeah, I’m sure we’d hear a whole lot more

If this old hat could talk

How he met some kid named Elvis

When he passed through Tupelo

How he was stationed down in Texas

And was there for Hank’s last show

Grandpa sure could tell a story

But just between me and you

If this hat ever gets to talkin’

Bet it tells us they’re all true

If this old hat could talk

Ninety years of tales to tell

‘Bout bluegrass shows and rodeos

And raisin’ holy hell

‘Bout the America that he explored

Everywhere his boots would walk

Yeah, I’m sure we’d hear a whole lot more

If this old hat could talk

c 2022 Rick Ryan

3rd Place

“That Man”

By Taylor Lightcap and Murphy Elmore

V1

I don’t wanna be the boy keepin you up

Late waiting for my call

I don’t wanna be the boy tellin you I love you

If I don’t mean it at all

I don’t wanna be the boy breaking your heart

Don’t wanna make you the girl cryin over me

I don’t wanna be the boy I used to be

(Chorus)

I wanna be the man

Making you fall head over heels in love

I wanna be the man

You don’t have to doubt that your daddy would approve of

Everyday get a little bit closer

To every night with your head on my shoulder

Girl you make me wanna leave behind the boy I am

And be that man

V2

I don’t wanna be the boy stayin out drunk

With a bottle where you hand should be

I don’t wanna be the boy that you can’t trust

Don’t wanna be what you don’t need

(Chorus)

I wanna be the man

Making you fall head over heels in love

I wanna be the man

You don’t have to doubt that your daddy would approve of

Everyday get a little bit closer

To every night with your head on my shoulder

Girl you make me wanna leave behind the boy I am

And be that man

Repeat chorus

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

4th Place:

“Even Outlaws Come of Age”

By Jan Bratton

V. 1

While I watch, the morning stretches–

Yawning sixty stories high,

To embrace the clouds of heaven

And shake the shadows from the sky.

A new dawn in the saga

Of this ‘ole outlaws latter days.

Guess if you hand around her long enough

Even outlaws come of age.

V. 2

‘Cross the room my woman’s sleeping

Curled on my side of the bed.

Her long hair dark and tangled

On the pillow by her head.

Only she could take living

With a wild thing in a cage.

Whoever thought that she’d be strong enough

To make an outlaw come of age.

CHORUS:

But, Lord, it’s been worth it all–

Worth the struggle. Worth the pain.

Just to share with her my laughter,

And, yes, I’d do it all again.

She slowed down my ramblin’.

Mellowed out my restless rage.

I’m so glad she staged here long enough

To make an outlaw come of age.

V. 3

The sunlight through the curtain

Traces patterns on her face.

Like a little girl in slumber

Dressed in satin and fine lace.

When the write my life’s story

They’ll find her name on every page.

Guess if somebody loves you strong enough

Even outlaws come of age.

REPEAT CHORUS:

BRIDGE:

I never thought I’d live this long, back in my crazy days.

But when you find a love this strong, you slowly change your ways.

REPEAT CHORUS:

TAG:

I’m so glad she stayed her long enough

To make this outlaw come of age.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

Honorable Mentions:

“The Heart You Break the Hardest”

By Susan Muranty

“Greatest Story”

By Matt Jordan and Jarrett Hartness

“Let’s LOVE BETTER”

By Simone Lazer and Melissa Bollea Rowe

“Down To My Last Miracle”

By Rick Ryan

“The Stain”

By Daniel Wilson

“The Days When She Forgets”

By Dennis King

“Colorado, Let Me Know”

By Blake Bard

“Before We Went Away”

By Charlotte Seawell

“Bury A Secret”

By Angela Propps

“Texas Looks Good On You”

By Don Campbell, Lee Campbell, and Betty Sawdon

“When a Hearts In Two”

By Ory Veillon

Courtesy Trent Fisher