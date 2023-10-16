November/December 2023 Lyric Contest – Congratulations to all our November/December 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.
1st Place
“Who I’m From”
By Trent Fisher, Terri Jo Box, and Russell Sutton
She was a bible reader, a second chance giver
A clean your plate or cook your own dinner
An up-all Christmas nighter
A goodbye hug, a front porch cryer
He was Aviators and Copenhagen
Superman when I needed saving
He was working all week then he’d take me fishing
Amazing grace and Folsom Prison
So if you ask me where I’m from
Well it’s more than just a little stop off of highway 31
CH
I’m from two kids that’s stuck it out
Built up a home inside a house
I’m from a 3-A state champ team that we still talk about
I’m from a preacher and a coach
One high school teacher and all the folks that I ran into
That taught me something growing up
Yeah I love my town but I’m more proud
Of who I’m from
I’m a dream chaser
A family builder
I put my faith in something bigger
With back home in my blood
There’s more where that came from
Repeat CH
I’m from two kids that’s stuck it out
Built up a home inside a house
I’m from the cold beer senior-year crowd, and we’re still around
I’m from a raised right down the road
Homecoming queen that I’ll grow old with
Like our folks did watching our kids growing up
Yeah I love my town but I’m more proud
Yeah I love my town but I’m way more proud
Of who I’m from
2nd Place
“If This Old Hat Could Talk”
By Rick Ryan
Swear I still heard Grandpa talkin’
When I paid my last respects
A storyteller in this life
And I’m sure one in the next
Now, wherever up there Grandpa’s at
I know that he can see
I’m wearin’ that old Stetson hat
He handed down to me
If this old hat could talk
Ninety years of tales to tell
‘Bout bluegrass shows and rodeos
And raisin’ holy hell
‘Bout the America that he explored
Everywhere his boots would walk
Yeah, I’m sure we’d hear a whole lot more
If this old hat could talk
How he met some kid named Elvis
When he passed through Tupelo
How he was stationed down in Texas
And was there for Hank’s last show
Grandpa sure could tell a story
But just between me and you
If this hat ever gets to talkin’
Bet it tells us they’re all true
If this old hat could talk
Ninety years of tales to tell
‘Bout bluegrass shows and rodeos
And raisin’ holy hell
‘Bout the America that he explored
Everywhere his boots would walk
Yeah, I’m sure we’d hear a whole lot more
If this old hat could talk
c 2022 Rick Ryan
3rd Place
“That Man”
By Taylor Lightcap and Murphy Elmore
V1
I don’t wanna be the boy keepin you up
Late waiting for my call
I don’t wanna be the boy tellin you I love you
If I don’t mean it at all
I don’t wanna be the boy breaking your heart
Don’t wanna make you the girl cryin over me
I don’t wanna be the boy I used to be
(Chorus)
I wanna be the man
Making you fall head over heels in love
I wanna be the man
You don’t have to doubt that your daddy would approve of
Everyday get a little bit closer
To every night with your head on my shoulder
Girl you make me wanna leave behind the boy I am
And be that man
V2
I don’t wanna be the boy stayin out drunk
With a bottle where you hand should be
I don’t wanna be the boy that you can’t trust
Don’t wanna be what you don’t need
(Chorus)
I wanna be the man
Making you fall head over heels in love
I wanna be the man
You don’t have to doubt that your daddy would approve of
Everyday get a little bit closer
To every night with your head on my shoulder
Girl you make me wanna leave behind the boy I am
And be that man
Repeat chorus
4th Place:
“Even Outlaws Come of Age”
By Jan Bratton
V. 1
While I watch, the morning stretches–
Yawning sixty stories high,
To embrace the clouds of heaven
And shake the shadows from the sky.
A new dawn in the saga
Of this ‘ole outlaws latter days.
Guess if you hand around her long enough
Even outlaws come of age.
V. 2
‘Cross the room my woman’s sleeping
Curled on my side of the bed.
Her long hair dark and tangled
On the pillow by her head.
Only she could take living
With a wild thing in a cage.
Whoever thought that she’d be strong enough
To make an outlaw come of age.
CHORUS:
But, Lord, it’s been worth it all–
Worth the struggle. Worth the pain.
Just to share with her my laughter,
And, yes, I’d do it all again.
She slowed down my ramblin’.
Mellowed out my restless rage.
I’m so glad she staged here long enough
To make an outlaw come of age.
V. 3
The sunlight through the curtain
Traces patterns on her face.
Like a little girl in slumber
Dressed in satin and fine lace.
When the write my life’s story
They’ll find her name on every page.
Guess if somebody loves you strong enough
Even outlaws come of age.
REPEAT CHORUS:
BRIDGE:
I never thought I’d live this long, back in my crazy days.
But when you find a love this strong, you slowly change your ways.
REPEAT CHORUS:
TAG:
I’m so glad she stayed her long enough
To make this outlaw come of age.
Honorable Mentions:
“The Heart You Break the Hardest”
By Susan Muranty
“Greatest Story”
By Matt Jordan and Jarrett Hartness
“Let’s LOVE BETTER”
By Simone Lazer and Melissa Bollea Rowe
“Down To My Last Miracle”
By Rick Ryan
“The Stain”
By Daniel Wilson
“The Days When She Forgets”
By Dennis King
“Colorado, Let Me Know”
By Blake Bard
“Before We Went Away”
By Charlotte Seawell
“Bury A Secret”
By Angela Propps
“Texas Looks Good On You”
By Don Campbell, Lee Campbell, and Betty Sawdon
“When a Hearts In Two”
By Ory Veillon
Courtesy Trent Fisher