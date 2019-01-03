Pegi Young, a singer-songwriter and the former wife of Neil Young, died after a year-long battle with cancer on January 1. She was 66.

The news was confirmed on her official Instagram account.

Young, who was married to Neil for 36 years, helped found The Bridge School, an organization dedicated to helping children with physical and speech impediments.

Her 2007 eponymously titled debut album was her first proper solo debut and featured a few songs that were written as early as high school. Her 2017 offering RAW addressed her divorce from Neil.

“The best songs have that universal quality, so people can them into their own lives and interpret them for themselves, whatever their experience is,” she told American Songwriter in 2010. “It’s a big, grand wish to be able to do that.”

