Rounder Records

Folk trio I’m With Her, consisting of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan, was named Artist of the Year yesterday in Montreal, Canada at the 2019 International Folk Music Awards.

Currently touring and unable to attend the ceremony, the band received news of their win from the road. “Each of us have wonderful memories over the years at Folk Alliance. It is really special to be honored by them together as a band,” they said in a press release. “Thank you, Folk Alliance.”

I’m With Her performed over 100 shows in 2018 and are back on tour as of this month. Check out their 2019 tour dates below.

2.14 Storrs, CT – Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

2.15 Boston, MA – House of Blues

2.16 Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre

2.17 Wilmington, DE – Grand Opera House

2.19 Greenville, SC – Peace Center

2.20 Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium

2.21 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2.23 New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

2.24 Austin, TX – Hogg Memorial Auditorium

2.26 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

2.27 Kansas City, MO – Folly Theater

2.28 Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

3.1 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

3.2 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3.19 London, UK – Hackney Empire

3.21 Oslo, NO – Riksscenen

3.22 Copenhagen, DK – Christians Kirke

3.23 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

3.24 Badalona, ES – Blues & Ritmes Festival

3.28 Charlotte, NC – McGlohon Theatre

3.29 Savannah, GA – Savannah Music Festival

3.30 Madison, GA – Madison Chamber Music Festival

3.31 Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center

4.16 Sydney, AU – Sydney Recital Hall

4.18 Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Recital Hall

4.19 Byron Bay, AU – Bluesfest

4.20 Byron Bay, AU – Bluesfest

4.22 Byron Bay, AU – Bluesfest

5.23 Virginia Beach, VA – VA Art Fest

5.25 Cumberland, MD – Delfest

6.1 Charleston, SC – Spoleto Festival

7.26 Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

7.27 Lyons, CO – RockyGrass

7.28* Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

7.30* Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

11.11 Punta Cana, DO – All The Best Fest

11.12 Punta Cana, DO – All The Best Fest

11.13 Punta Cana, DO – All The Best Fest

11.14 Punta Cana, DO – All The Best Fest

11.15 Punta Cana, DO – All The Best Fest



*supporting John Prine

