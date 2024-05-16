Born to Tour: New Bruce Springsteen Documentary Focusing on His Latest Trek to Premiere This Fall

A new documentary that will give fans an in-depth look at Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023-2024 world tour will premiere this October on Hulu and Disney+.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will feature behind-the-scenes clips at rehearsals and backstage, performance footage, and interviews with the Boss, and members of his famous group.

The film was directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. The Grammy- and Emmy-winning Zimny’s previous credits include Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You (2020), Western Stars (2019), Springsteen on Broadway (2018), The Ties That Bind (2015), and The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town (2010).

Road Diary will capture Springsteen as he pores over songs from his catalog while putting together his sets for the tour. The movie also will feature rare archival footage of The E Street Band, and conversations the group’s members discussing their experiences playing onstage with Bruce.

The documentary begins with a glimpse at Springsteen and the band preparing for the trek at early rehearsals in Red Bank, New Jersey. It also includes professionally shot footage of performances in various locations.

Springsteen and the E Street wrapped up a spring U.S. tour leg in April. The trek featured the Boss and company performing 60 different songs over 11 shows.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Springsteen and the group launched a European leg of the tour on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales. Their next is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, in Cork, Ireland.

The European outing will visit more than a dozen countries before winding down at Wembley Stadium in London on July 27.

The Boss and his band will then mount a second 2024 U.S. leg in August and September, followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

