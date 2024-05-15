Rights to First Officially Sanctioned Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Hey fellas (and ladies), have you heard the news?! The first officially sanctioned Led Zeppelin documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, has been completed and is being prepared for release.

Sony Pictures Classics announced Wednesday, May 15, that it has acquired the rights to the film in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Benelux, and Southeast Asia, excluding Japan. Described as an “experiential cinematic odyssey,” the movie delves into Led Zeppelin’s creative and musical journey, as well as the band’s origins.

Becoming Led Zeppelin features previously unseen footage and performances. The documentary includes new exclusive interviews with surviving band members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones. It also boasts unheard interviews with late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

The movie includes rare performance footage shot in 1969 at The Fillmore West in San Francisco, the Atlanta Pop Festival (July 1969), and the Texas International Pop Festival in Lewisville. It also boasts a new sound mix, and newly unearthed archival material from the band’s four members, including family photos and home movies.

The film was directed by Bernard MacMahon, whose credits include the acclaimed 2017 roots-music docuseries American Epic. MacMahon also co-wrote the Led Zeppelin documentary with his American Epic collaborator Allison McGourty.

Becoming Led Zepplin was given a work-in-progress screening at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, where the audience gave it a 10-minute standing ovation.

“When I saw the early cut of the film premiered, at the Venice Film Festival, it was amazing,” Page said. “The energy of the story, and the power of the music, is phenomenal.”

Statements from Co-Writers MacMahon and McGourty

Regarding the finished production, MacMahon said in a statement, “We have spent years designing this film to be experienced on the big screen with the best possible sound.”

Added McGourty, “Sony Pictures Classics are the perfect partners because they are true believers in the theatrical experience and are passionate about giving the millions of Led Zeppelin fans a chance to see and hear them on the greatest screens and sound systems in the world.”

Sony Pictures Classics Enthuses About the Film

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Classics christened the documentary “THE definitive film on the origins of Led Zeppelin.”

The company added, “It seamlessly weaves astonishing performances, archival footage, and interviews through superb editing and impeccable sound design. This film is a grand theatrical experience and we are very proud to be bringing it to the world.”

