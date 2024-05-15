Dan + Shay Have “No Wisdom” for Their Successors in Wake of Their Exit From ‘The Voice’

Season 25 coaching newbies Dan + Shay are leaving The Voice after just one season. While the GRAMMY-winning duo must focus on touring for now, they haven’t ruled out a future double-chair return. However, season 26’s coaching lineup will look dramatically different from season 25. Country legend Reba McEntire is the only season 25 returnee. Another familiar face is coming back in the form of Gwen Stefani, who stepped back season 25. Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and GRAMMY-winning crooner Michael Bublé are season 26’s fresh faces. When asked recently if they had any pearls of wisdom for their successors, Dan Smyers admitted neither he nor Shay Mooney ever imagined they’d be giving Snoop Dogg advice.

What Do Dan + Shay Have To Say To Next Season’s Newbies?

“We got no wisdom,” Smyers, 36, told Entertainment Tonight. “Those guys are seasoned pros. They’re top of their game. They don’t need our advice.”

The country-pop pair have the utmost confidence in The Voice’s fall 2024 coaching roster. “They’re gonna kill it,” Smyers said. “That’s like, such a cool lineup.”

He jokingly added, “Maybe we can sneak in and be mentors or something.”

Both Smyers and Mooney have previously expressed their admiration and respect for fellow coach Reba McEntire. And Mooney says the “Fancy” singer, along with Stefani, will have no trouble with newcomers Snoop and Bublé .

“Reba can hold her own in any room, I’ll tell you what,” the 32-year-old Arkansas native said. “She’s gonna give all those guys a run for their money. And Gwen… It’s gonna be a fun season to watch. I’m excited.”

Snoop, Michael Bublé Prepare For ‘The Voice’

If social media is any indication, Michael Bublé has a competitive streak. The “Feeling Good” singer has already updated his Instagram bio to read, “Future Winner of @NBCTheVoice.” It’s right there between “Humble Canadian” and “Sex Symbol.”

Obviously, hip-hop is Snoop Dogg’s bread and butter. But the Long Beach native (born Calvin Broadus, Jr.) is hoping to surprise viewers by proving once and for all that he is “not one-sided.”

“I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody,” Snoop, 52, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “I’m the people’s champ.”

Featured image by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic