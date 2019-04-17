Photo by Maigh Houlihan

Indie-folk outfit the Good Graces has released lead single “His Name Was The Color That I Loved” off upcoming album Prose And Consciousness, due for release via Potluck on October 11.

The Good Graces is an artistic collective featuring singer, songwriter and guitarist Kim Ware. “His Name Was The Color That I Loved” emerged from an online writing challenge and pays respect to Ware’s traditions with her father.

“Every holiday season we do a ‘Secret Santa’ thing, where you gift people a song you chose just for them to cover,” Ware says. “Everyone gets assigned three of those, plus three random song titles submitted by members of the group. ‘His Name Was The Color That I Loved’ was a title given to me as part of the 2016 Secret Santa. I wrote the song over the following month or so; the first verse and chorus came pretty quickly but then I got really stuck. I knew I wanted it to be about a person who was very honest, simple, and good, and who had a profound effect on the narrator.”

The song slowly became a piece about remembering traditions with her father. In a press release announcing the new album, Ware says, “It turned out to be about my Dad, and times we would take a walk after a frost to look at the buds to see if they were still frozen, to see if the crops would survive. Writing this way pushes me to write outside my typical subject matter.”

The Good Graces is made up of Ware and a revolving collection of friends, including Jonny Daly and Pete McDade. Prose and Consciousness was recorded in Marietta, Georgia at the Green House Studio.

Listen to “His Name Was The Color That I Loved” below.

Related