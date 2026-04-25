Kacey Musgraves Enters Lookalike Contest in London and Loses to Doppleganger

Kacey Musgraves recently entered her own lookalike contest in London, and she didn’t even win. In videos online, Musgraves can be seen dressed for the part alongside several other competitors.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kacey Musgraves entered to her own lookalike contest in London at the Bonanza Boogaloo 😂 @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/u79jyhut3H — 🇲🇽 Kacey Musgraves México (@spaceykaceymx) April 24, 2026

The country singer was fully committed to the bit, wearing a gingham dress with a white belt. When it was time to introduce herself, she said, “Well, I’m Kacey, that’s my name,” followed by a little, “And I mind my own biscuits.”

This was perhaps a reference to her own song, “Biscuits”, in which the country star sings,

“Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy.”

Even though she didn’t win the contest, Musgraves did get to crown the winner with a tiara and a sash. Honestly, we have to say, she was a pretty good sport about it.

Kacey Musgraves Talks ‘Middle Of Nowhere’

Musgraves’ new album, Middle Of Nowhere, is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. In an interview with NPR, she explained how a lengthy single period in her life inspired the project.

“The title track for the record and the general concept of it came from being in this very singular period exploring my roots again, like where I’m from in Texas, spending time there, and getting back into horseback riding and all these things,” she explained.

Musgraves is originally from Golden, Texas, where she says there’s not a lot going on.

“It was on a little trip to my hometown where I just was wandering around — there’s not much there — and I had noticed this sign that someone had put up there that I had never noticed before. It just says, ‘Golden, Texas: Somewhere in the middle of nowhere.’ And I loved that it was a bit self-deprecating but also kind of confident in the sense that it’s like, ‘We know what we are and we own it.’ It made an impression on me.”

According to Musgraves, being in “the middle of nowhere” can mean being literally in the middle of nowhere, but it can also mean being between different relationships, jobs, or emotional stages.

“For some reason, we’re always rushing to define ourselves in the next thing, whether it’s a job or relationship or whatever,” Musgraves said of the concept for the album. “And I just really loved accepting that I was in this literal middle of nowhere in many senses. I found a lot of clarity there. It’s such a fertile breeding ground for anything that’s coming next.”

Middle Of Nowhere, which includes collaborations with Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson, is Musgrave’s next adventure, and we can’t wait.

Photo by: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella