Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ Returning Tonight (April 25, 2026)? Season 51 Finale Looms

The last episode of Saturday Night Live highlighted Colman Domingo as host. Although hosting for the first time, the actor felt right at home on the historic stage. He wasn’t alone as Anitta was the musical guest for the evening. Add that with a stellar cast, and the night quickly turned into one of the season’s most memorable episodes. But what about tonight? With another week gone, fans are waiting for a new episode of SNL. But will they get it?

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The last few months have been somewhat of a whirlwind for SNL. Taking a few weeks off, the show finally returned on April 4 with Jack Black hosting. Not long ago, Domingo and Anitta took over. But before them, SNL took nearly a month off after Harry Styles pulled double duty. And now, the silence returns to Studio 8H once again as there will be no new episode airing tonight.

Not the news fans wanted to hear – there is some good news. SNL will return on May 2 with Olivia Rodrigo following in the footsteps of Styles by hosting and performing. After that, the cast will highlight the talents of both Matt Damon on May 9 and Will Ferrell on May 16. Although having to wait another week isn’t the news fans wanted to hear, getting hosts like Damon and Ferrell is more than worth the wait.

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See Another Side Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ With ‘LORNE’

While fans wait, a new documentary surrounding producer Lorne Michaels hit theaters last week. Giving an in-depth look into the world of SNL and Michaels, the documentary LORNE promised to show a rarely seen side of the producer.

Although part of SNL from the start, Michaels struggled to understand how the show lasted all these decades. “From the beginning, I don’t mean to sound as earnest as it will, but I thought what we were doing was important. I don’t think I could have done it without that belief. And it turns out, after 50 years, it was important.”

Having more than enough memories of his time on the show, Michaels pointed out the main ingredient for the success of SNL. “Building a winning culture, whether it’s in sports or in politics or whatever, is really hard, but everybody has to understand that that’s what we’re built to do. And that’s what I realized after the first decade or two was that, no, we have to win. As Steve [Martin] would say, ‘You have to win every time.’”

And what does winning look like on SNL – according to Michaels, “when people are laughing.”

Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live on May 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)