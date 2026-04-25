Bailey Zimmerman Announces He’s Releasing His Own Version of Miley Cyrus’ Signature 2009 Hit During Stagecoach Performance

Bailey Zimmerman opened up for headliner Cody Johnson on Friday at Stagecoach and made a special announcement during his set.

Videos by American Songwriter

The country singer shared that he is finally releasing his own version of “The Climb”.

While on tour, Zimmerman has made a tradition out of performing Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb” as a cover during his set. After getting a positive reaction to the cover from fans on social media, the country star teased the possibility of releasing his own version in March.

On Instagram, in a video that uses the original song as the sound, Zimmerman asked fans for their help.

“I need advice…,” he wrote. “My cover of ‘The Climb’ has like millions of views on social media and everybody’s been loving it on tour so much that it’s kinda makin me think I should put out my own version…would y’all want me to?”

Comments under the video gave Zimmerman their unwavering support.

“Release it if I’m wrong…but 2+2=5”

“Yes, next question.”

“Absolutely you should Bailey. You know the fans want it 😮‍💨❤️.”

After giving a beautiful performance of the ballad during his Stagecoach set, the “Rock And A Hard Place” singer made the announcement that fans have been waiting for.

“That song will be coming out soon to all streaming platforms, so y’all will be able to listen to that one in the car soon,” he told an enthusiastic crowd.

Bailey Zimmerman’s Resilient Story

If you know anything about Zimmerman’s path to success, you know that “The Climb” is the perfect song for him to release as a cover.

Just a few years ago, the singer, who played his fourth Stagecoach set this year, was making money as a gas pipeline worker.

“I thought I was gonna build gas pipelines for the rest of my life, honestly,” the singer told People in 2024. “I actually went through many things before I got to singing.”

Then, after finding a love for songwriting and posting videos to TikTok, Zimmerman’s entire world started to shift dramatically. By 2023, the Illinois native was gearing up to release his first album, Religiously, after signing a deal with Warner Music.

“I was so scared coming into Nashville because I had just started singing, and I know how hard people work and how long people work to get where I’ve gotten to be at,” he shared. “To have country music wrap its arm around me…you can’t get better than that.”

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach