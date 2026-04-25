Popular Country-Rock Duo Announces Breakup “After a Lot of Thought and Consideration”

Neon Union, a Nashville-based country-rock duo consisting of multi-instrumentalist Leo Brooks and singer-songwriter Andrew Millsaps, announced they are calling it quits in a social media post Friday (April 24). Releasing one album in 2025, Neon Union has opened for Scotty McCreery, Hardy, and Pitbull.

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A post made to the group’s official Instagram page read, “After a lot of thought and consideration, we’ve decided to go our separate ways. This chapter of Neon Union is closing.”

Neon Union Comes to an End After 4 Years

Each artist also shared their own individual statements, each seemingly indicating that they are parting on amicable terms.

“What a ride we have had!” Andrew Millsaps wrote. “I love Leo, and he will always be my friend and brother. I’m thankful for every chapter in my book of life. Neon Union was a very impactful and special chapter in that book. I’ve done things I’ve never dreamed possible and made lifelong memories.”

Thanking the group’s label, Red Street Records, he continued, “We accomplished bucket list check marks that a small town boy from Mayberry could have only dream of. From an ACM nomination to the Grand Ole Opry Circle, I cannot express how lucky and blessed I am to have been part of this journey, but I am ready for the next one. The closing of this chapter might be the end of one, but it’s the beginning of the next. I’m excited for what’s to come. To the Neon Union fans, I want to say thank you so much for all of your love and support.”

Added Brooks, “Life is a journey, and I’m just grateful for the ride, I’ve learned a lot from Neon Union and had great times. Andrew will always be my friend and we will still write songs together… now it’s time to go wherever God leads me. Thank you to all of the NU fans, love y’all and here’s to the next chapter, cheers.”

[RELATED: 2024 ACM Awards: Full List of Presenters, Performers and Nominees]

More About the Band

Before forming Neon Union in 2022, Millsaps was a solo singer-songwriter in Nashville. Meanwhile, the Miami-born Brooks previously collaborated with hip-hop acts like Pitbull, Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, and more.

After meeting through the business, the pair hit off musically. “It was something magical. It was like our voices mesh so well together,” Millsaps said in 2024. “I mean everybody in the studio was getting cold chills and just like, ‘Wow, what’s going on here?’”

After releasing the 2023 EP Double Wide Castle Sessions, Neon Union put out their first full-length record, Good Years, in January 2025. In 2024, they scored a Best New Duo or Group nod from the Academy of Country Music.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images