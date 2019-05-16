Photo by Emma Delevante

On Thursday, Tyler Childers announced plans to release a new album, Country Squire, via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records on August 2. Childers also shared the new album track “House Fire.”

Childers recorded Country Squire alongside producers Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson at the Butcher Shoppe Studio in Nashville. The new album follows the beloved songwriter’s debut Purgatory, which was also produced by Simpson and Ferguson and earned Childers a number of accolades, including the Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors and Awards.

Watch the official video for “House Fire” and see the Country Squire track list and Childers’ upcoming tour dates below.

Country Squire track list:

1. Country Squire

2. Bus Route

3. Creeker

4. Gemini

5. House Fire

6. Ever Lovin’ Hand

7. Peace of Mind

8. All Your’n

9. Matthew

Tyler Childers tour dates:

May 17—Knoxville, TN—Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival

May 18—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

May 19—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

May 25—Cumberland, MD—DelFest

May 31—Minden, WV—Mountain Music Festival

June 5—Nashville, TN—Mary Stuart’s Late Night Jam

June 6—Nelsonville, OH—Nelsonville Music Festival

June 8—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival*

July 3—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Selena Auditorium†

July 4—Kerrville, TX—Louise Hays Park†

July 5—Galveston, TX—The Grand 1894 Opera House†

July 13—Greenfield, MA—Green River Festival

July 14—Louisville, KY—Forecastle Festival

July 19—Peoria, IL—Tailgate N’ Tallboys @ Peoria Riverfront

July 26—Floyd, VA—FloydFest

August 1—Bend, OR—Bend Summer Concert Series‡

August 2-3—Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon

August 11—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

August 14—Sedalia, MO—Missouri State Fair

August 22-23—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival

August 24—Amstelveen, Netherlands—Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 28—Brighton, UK—The Haunt

August 29—Nottingham, UK—Bodega Social

August 31-September 1—Salisbury, England—End of the Road Festival

September 30—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

October 4—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5—Thackerville, OK—Winstar Casino

October 7—Fayetteville, AR—Town Center

October 8—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

October 11—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

October 15—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park

October 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern‡

October 18—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater‡

October 22—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom‡

October 25—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre‡

October 26—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Concert House‡

October 29—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre‡

November 2—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater‡

November 3—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue‡

November 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue‡

November 11-15—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—All the Best Fest

December 6—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore§

December 8—Toronto, ON—Rebel§

December 10—Boston, MA—House of Blues

December 11—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

December 13—Washington, DC—The Anthem

December 14—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel

December 15—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel

December 18—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz§

December 19—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore§

December 21—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle§

*with John Prine

†with Robert Earl Keen

‡with Courtney Marie Andrews

§with Liz Cooper & The Stampede

