On Thursday, Tyler Childers announced plans to release a new album, Country Squire, via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records on August 2. Childers also shared the new album track “House Fire.”
Childers recorded Country Squire alongside producers Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson at the Butcher Shoppe Studio in Nashville. The new album follows the beloved songwriter’s debut Purgatory, which was also produced by Simpson and Ferguson and earned Childers a number of accolades, including the Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors and Awards.
Watch the official video for “House Fire” and see the Country Squire track list and Childers’ upcoming tour dates below.
Country Squire track list:
1. Country Squire
2. Bus Route
3. Creeker
4. Gemini
5. House Fire
6. Ever Lovin’ Hand
7. Peace of Mind
8. All Your’n
9. Matthew
Tyler Childers tour dates:
May 17—Knoxville, TN—Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival
May 18—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company
May 19—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company
May 25—Cumberland, MD—DelFest
May 31—Minden, WV—Mountain Music Festival
June 5—Nashville, TN—Mary Stuart’s Late Night Jam
June 6—Nelsonville, OH—Nelsonville Music Festival
June 8—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival*
July 3—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Selena Auditorium†
July 4—Kerrville, TX—Louise Hays Park†
July 5—Galveston, TX—The Grand 1894 Opera House†
July 13—Greenfield, MA—Green River Festival
July 14—Louisville, KY—Forecastle Festival
July 19—Peoria, IL—Tailgate N’ Tallboys @ Peoria Riverfront
July 26—Floyd, VA—FloydFest
August 1—Bend, OR—Bend Summer Concert Series‡
August 2-3—Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon
August 11—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival
August 14—Sedalia, MO—Missouri State Fair
August 22-23—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival
August 24—Amstelveen, Netherlands—Once in a Blue Moon Festival
August 28—Brighton, UK—The Haunt
August 29—Nottingham, UK—Bodega Social
August 31-September 1—Salisbury, England—End of the Road Festival
September 30—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
October 4—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 5—Thackerville, OK—Winstar Casino
October 7—Fayetteville, AR—Town Center
October 8—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom
October 11—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 14—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren
October 15—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park
October 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern‡
October 18—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater‡
October 22—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom‡
October 25—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre‡
October 26—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Concert House‡
October 29—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre‡
November 2—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater‡
November 3—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue‡
November 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue‡
November 11-15—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—All the Best Fest
December 6—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore§
December 8—Toronto, ON—Rebel§
December 10—Boston, MA—House of Blues
December 11—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore
December 13—Washington, DC—The Anthem
December 14—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel
December 15—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel
December 18—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz§
December 19—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore§
December 21—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle§
*with John Prine
†with Robert Earl Keen
‡with Courtney Marie Andrews
§with Liz Cooper & The Stampede