‘American Idol’ Finalist Hannah Harper Blows Fans Away With Special Performance Featuring Lee Ann Womack

Although Hannah Harper has no idea who will win American Idol tonight, the singer has consistently dominated the competition. Week after week, she stood in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood as they praised her voice, range, and stage power. But now, the season finale is here. With Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson in the running, Harper will get one last chance to win over fans. And it seems that Harper won’t be alone as Lee Ann Womack will perform with her.

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At its center, American Idol is a singing competition. But at the same time, the show has made more than a few dreams come true. And Harper watched one of those dreams become an unforgettable memory when she dazzled on stage with Womack a performance of “I Hope You Dance.”

Ahead of the season finale, Harper was asked about her favorite country singers. Not needing a great deal of time to pick one, she insisted, “Obviously, Lee Ann Womack is on the top. Her songs – I love singing them. It’s my style of music. That’s the music I want to create now in 2026.” With the singer having a whirlwind of a year, she quickly wondered, “Is it 2026?”

While getting her years mixed up, Harper could barely keep her composure as Womack sent her a video. She said, “Hope you are doing well. Girl, you are on a whirlwind. You are everywhere, and I’m loving it. I love every clip I’ve been sent. I love your voice, your performance. I love your you!” Womack added that the two would join forces for an unforgettable performance.

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Jo Dee Messina Supported Hannah Harper Throughout ‘American Idol’

With Harper crossing off a milestone collaboration, she has caught the attention of more than just Womack. Thanks to her cover “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, she received a gift of a lifetime when Messina appeared beside her during her “Hometown Hero” celebration.

Although a surprise from Harper, Messina has been a fan since the beginning of the season. Just a few weeks ago, the singer posted a video on Instagram, sharing her excitement about American Idol picking “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

Gaining over 100,000 likes, fans loved the reaction from Harper as one person joked, “‘Jodee Messina, everybody!’ They already knew. Hannah needed to say it aloud to convince herself it was really happening! The best.” Another person added, “Yassss. I love you kept your composure and count when she freaked out! What a cool moment.”

While Harper will have to wait to see if she becomes the latest winner of American Idol, she already received a moment she will likely never forget. Sharing the stage with Messina in front of her hometown crowd proved just how far the young singer has come this season.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)