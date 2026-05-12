Jordan McCullough Delivers Stunning ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance With Season 9 Contestant Tori Kelly

Ever since he auditioned with a performance of Bethel Music’s “Goodness Of God”, American Idol finalist Jordan McCullough has captured not only our ears, but also our hearts.

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The soulful singer came in second place in the Season 24 competition, following contestant Hannah Harper’s win. However, McCullough got a special moment of his own when he joined season 9 contestant Tori Kelly for a mashup duet of her songs “Control” and “Confetti”.

Having found a love of music through singing in church, McCullough shared with WKRN News that he’s been on a “mission” to share his faith with the world as he embarks on his American Idol journey.

“It’s always been the altar, it’s always been church,” the finalist shared of his past performing experiences. “And so I’m using ‘American Idol’ as a platform to just extend the altar. And that’s exactly what it feels like. I’m here on a mission, and it feels like I’m doing the right thing.”

When it came time for McCullough to be paired up with a past American Idol contestant to sing during the finale, what better choice was there than Kelly?

McCullough Says He Wants To Be Like Tori Kelly

Kelly is a pop, R&B, and gospel singer who, like McCullough, draws much of her musical inspiration from her faith. During her season, Kelly made it to Hollywood Week but did not earn a spot in the Top 24. Since her time on Idol, the singer has released five studio albums and even won Grammy awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance.

Tonight, McCullough was accompanied onstage by both Kelly and former Season 24 contestant Daniel Stallworth for a performance of her song “Confetti.” Let’s just say, those harmonies were absolutely out of this world.

In a video uploaded to social media, McCullough reacted to learning that he would get to perform Kelly during the show’s finale. Trying to keep his composure, McCullough looked at the camera and shared his excitement.

“That’s so cool, that’s so cool. Dang, wow,” the finalist said, getting emotional. “Tori, I’m so excited. I can’t wait to share the stage with you.” He explained, “I watch everything you do. You can ask anyone, I said if I could be like any artist when this is all over, I always say Tori Kelly. You are so highly respected for your faith, and you can do anything. You’re the versatile queen of music. And so, this just means so much to me.”

Fans can rewatch McCullough’s performance with Kelly on Disney+ or when American Idol premieres on Hulu tomorrow.

Photo by: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images