Silver Jews fans, rejoice. Purple Mountains, the new project from David Berman, has announced the release date for its self-titled debut album, as well as some tour dates.



Purple Mountains will be released July 12 via Drag City Records. The 10-song LP was produced by Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere of the band Woods. The band is made up of Berman, members of Woods, and singer-songwriter Annie St. Louis.

Last week Purple Mountains released a surprise new single on 12” vinyl exclusively in record stores. Today, the video for “All My Happiness Is Gone” finally hits the internet. Watch it below.



This will mark the first time Berman has toured in over a decade. “I’m working with Jarvis to put together the live band,” Berman told American Songwriter last week, before revealing an even more tantalizing detail. “I’m going to be playing Silver Jews songs, that’s for sure.”



Purple Mountains tour dates and tracklist can be found below.



Tracklist:

1 “That’s Just The Way That I Feel”

2 “All My Happiness Is Gone”

3 “Darkness And Cold

4 “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan”

5 “Margaritas At The Mall”

6 “She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger”

7 “I Loved Being My Mother’s Son”

8 “Nights That Won’t Happen”

9 “Storyline Fever”

10 “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me”

Tour dates:

08/10 Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East

08/11 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

08/14 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08/15 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

08/16 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

08/17 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

08/19 Louisville, KY @ Odeon

08/20 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

08/21 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

08/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

08/24 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/27 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/28 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

08/30 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

08/31 New York, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

09/06 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/14 Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Walla Walla

09/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/18 San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

