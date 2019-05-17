Silver Jews fans, rejoice. Purple Mountains, the new project from David Berman, has announced the release date for its self-titled debut album, as well as some tour dates.
Purple Mountains will be released July 12 via Drag City Records. The 10-song LP was produced by Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere of the band Woods. The band is made up of Berman, members of Woods, and singer-songwriter Annie St. Louis.
Last week Purple Mountains released a surprise new single on 12” vinyl exclusively in record stores. Today, the video for “All My Happiness Is Gone” finally hits the internet. Watch it below.
This will mark the first time Berman has toured in over a decade. “I’m working with Jarvis to put together the live band,” Berman told American Songwriter last week, before revealing an even more tantalizing detail. “I’m going to be playing Silver Jews songs, that’s for sure.”
Purple Mountains tour dates and tracklist can be found below.
Tracklist:
1 “That’s Just The Way That I Feel”
2 “All My Happiness Is Gone”
3 “Darkness And Cold
4 “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan”
5 “Margaritas At The Mall”
6 “She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger”
7 “I Loved Being My Mother’s Son”
8 “Nights That Won’t Happen”
9 “Storyline Fever”
10 “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me”
Tour dates:
08/10 Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East
08/11 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
08/14 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08/15 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
08/16 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
08/17 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
08/19 Louisville, KY @ Odeon
08/20 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
08/21 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
08/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
08/24 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
08/25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
08/27 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
08/28 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
08/30 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
08/31 New York, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
09/06 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/14 Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Walla Walla
09/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/18 San Francisco, CA @ Chapel
09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room